You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New PNW bioscience buidling to put 'science on display' in fall opening
alert featured urgent

New PNW bioscience buidling to put 'science on display' in fall opening

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — After nearly two decades of planning, fundraising and construction, Purdue University Northwest’s Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building is entering its final stretch before opening.

PNW nursing and biological sciences faculty will move into the 68,000-square-foot building in May, with students’ first classes to be offered in the new facility this fall.

The state-of-the-art STEM center maximizes student research, lab and study space among its three floors, with an emphasis on cross-discipline collaboration.

“This is bringing biology and health sciences into the same building,” said Chris Holford, dean of PNW’s College of Engineering and Sciences. “There’s a strong tie between the units and the students, and now the faculty will actually be sitting in the same building, discussing what the outcomes like and will be more responsive to students’ needs.”

The $40.5 million project, including planning and demolition costs, will bring the Hammond campus its first new academic building since 1997.

The Indiana General Assembly allocated $35.1 million in for the project in April 2017, and the university has raised more than $2 million in its own fundraising.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls are found throughout many of the building’s classrooms, offices and lab space, putting "science on display."

Bioscience Innovation Building and Purdue Northwest

Anatomy and physiology lab

Visitors can scope out a biology skills lab, a nursing simulation suite and student lounge space all from the building’s main lobby — something university officials say they hope both drives home the message of transparency in science and can be used as a helpful recruitment tool.

Purdue Northwest selected the Chicago-based firm CannonDesign — also responsible for the new Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City — for its expertise in healthcare design.

Franciscan about to open new $243 million hospital in Michigan City

The new building features a variety of flexible education space adaptable for future changes in science and education technology.

Nursing faculty agreed to forego the typical office-style suite for an open work space, increasing the availability of student lounge areas and collaboration space throughout the building.

A nursing skills lab on the first floor will be outfitted with 16 beds with collapsible “teaching walls” to divide the space for use between one or multiple classes.

Bioscience Innovation Building and Purdue Northwest

Nursing skills lab

Biology labs and prep areas on the third floor offer easy access to animal holding space, a large microscope room and a cold room for specimen storage.

The third floor will also serve to double the amount of research space currently offered in a decision university officials hope will attract new teachers and researchers to the Region.

“As we become more metropolitan, our focus is to be much more integrated in the community around us,” Holford said.

Four “active learning” classrooms on the second floor — two seating 54 students and two seating 36 students — will be furnished with “plug-and-play” tabletops and flat screen monitors for each workstation.

All classrooms and conference areas in the new building will be open to reservation by all university programs.

“We’re really trying to create change encounters for students to collaborate between programs,” said Jacob Lenson, assistant vice chancellor of campus planning, project and space management.

The building is named for Nils K. Nelson, a longtime PNW professor of organic chemistry who left the university an $8 million gift in his estate, assisting in construction efforts and also establishing student scholarships.

'His heart was always at PNW': Purdue Northwest announces $8 million gift, names new biosciences building for longtime chemistry professor

University officials envision that the new building, just south of the student union and library, will serve as a “front door” to the Hammond campus — think the “Gateway to the Future” arch at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, or The Sample Gates at Indiana University Bloomington.

Its large, south-facing Purdue University Northwest signage is easy to catch driving by on 173rd Street.

“It’s a university building that everyone will be able to make use of,” said Lisa Hopp, dean of PNW's College of Nursing. “I can’t wait until they let me go in without a hard hat.”

College of Nursing and Department of Biological Sciences faculty will move into the building in early May.

The School of Education and Counseling will move into current space on campus vacated by the College of Nursing, allowing the university to move forward with plans to demolish its Gyte Annex building, among one of PNW's oldest structures, in mid-May.

Bioscience Innovation Building and Purdue Northwest

The Purdue Northwest Bioscience Innovation Building is on track for completion by sometime this spring and should be open for the fall semester.

Let's celebrate Region teachers:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts