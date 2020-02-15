New PNW bioscience building to put 'science on display' in fall opening

HAMMOND — After nearly two decades of planning, fundraising and construction, Purdue University Northwest’s Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building is entering its final stretch before opening.

PNW nursing and biological sciences faculty will move into the 68,000-square-foot building in May, with students’ first classes to be offered in the new facility this fall.

The state-of-the-art STEM center maximizes student research, lab and study space among its three floors, with an emphasis on cross-discipline collaboration.

“This is bringing biology and health sciences into the same building,” said Chris Holford, dean of PNW’s College of Engineering and Sciences. “There’s a strong tie between the units and the students, and now the faculty will actually be sitting in the same building, discussing what the outcomes like and will be more responsive to students’ needs.”

The $40.5 million project, including planning and demolition costs, will bring the Hammond campus its first new academic building since 1997.

The Indiana General Assembly allocated $35.1 million in for the project in April 2017, and the university has raised more than $2 million in its own fundraising.