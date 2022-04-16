New principal to join Grimmer Middle School in fall

SCHERERVILLE — Students will meet a new principal at Grimmer Middle School this fall.

Ryan Bounds, principal of Angola Middle School on the east side of Indiana, will be moving to Schererville to join the Lake Central School Corp.

Bounds said his decision was motivated by his distance from family and friends, along with the strength he saw in the school district.

One of the biggest transitions for Bounds is that Grimmer is a school with students from fifth grade through eighth grade, while his previous school was only sixth through eighth.

“I’m really excited that this is a 5-8 building. It’s just that many more kids to have a positive impact with,” Bounds said. He said with more grades, you can see more growth in students.

Mario Castaneda, the assistant principal at Grimmer, said the fifth- and sixth-grade years are fundamental, because kids are still so moldable at those ages. He said seventh- and eighth-graders have more of an understanding of who they are.

Bounds’ biggest goal at Grimmer is to be a visible principal. For many students, the first time they meet the principal may be a situation where they are in trouble. He does not want that to be the case.

Students who see their principal often are able to feel more cared for, Bounds said. He plans to be present for bus duty and be active during lunch periods.

“It’s tough meeting a child for the first time in the principal’s office. You want to have 10 to 20 good conversations before that moment happens. And hopefully the moment doesn’t happen,” Bounds said.

Bounds and Castaneda also plan to use social media and keep parents in touch with what is happening at Grimmer, as it will show how much they care.

“A lot of the most meaningful conversations I have with kids are during lunch time,” Castaneda said.

The administrative team at Grimmer also has to continue to address behavior issues, as middle school students have been one of the largest grades that struggle with social norms of school after the pandemic.

Castaneda said the issue was present at the beginning of the year, but the teachers are committed to working together and being visible.

“Whenever the routine is shaken, it is natural to test boundaries. No matter what middle school you were at, you saw kids testing boundaries. You just had to reestablish them,” Bounds said.

Bounds will finish up the academic year at Angola Middle School and his first day at Grimmer is July 1.

