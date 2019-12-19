{{featured_button_text}}
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is kicking off a new statewide initiative to increase access to higher education among Hispanic and Latino learners.

The new program, called Padres Estrellas — or Star Parents, empowers five families across the state to develop local partnerships to expand college and career supports within Hispanic and Latino communities.

Padres Estrellas will seek to improve the college-going rate among one of the state's fastest growing populations among high school graduates.

Hispanic high school graduates fall 10 percentage points below the statewide college-going rate of 63%, according to data in the commission's annual College Equity Report, released in August.

"We are committed to increasing access to the opportunity a quality degree or credential provides for Hoosier students," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a commission news release. "Hoosier students are becoming increasingly diverse and economically challenged and we know we must do more to meet these needs and close educational achievement gaps."

Selected Padres Estrellas will be funded through Indiana's Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, according to the release, and will be encouraged to share information about how to enroll in the state's 21st Century Scholars and Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant programs.

The Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant pays tuition and mandatory fees for eligible Hoosier students' enrollment in one of several "high-value" certificate programs offered through Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University and other approved providers. 

The 21st Century Scholars program offers free in-state tuition for Hoosier students who meet income eligibility requirements in the seventh or eighth grade and commit to a four-year success program requiring college visits, career interest assessments and completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA

The program has shown success in increasing the number of Hispanic students attending college, according to the news release. The college-going rate of Hispanic 21st Century Scholars was 86% among those graduating in the class of 2017, compared to just 40% of low-income students not enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars program. 

"The Scholars program is clearly working, however, we must do more to ensure that eligible Hispanic and Latino Hoosiers are applying in seventh and eighth grade," Lubbers said. "One of the biggest challenges is simply awareness of the program, and we hope that Padres Estrellas can help increase awareness and enrollment by meeting families where they are."

The five Padres Estrellas serving with the onset of the program include José Juarez, a family and community engagement coordinator for Indianapolis Public Schools; Marlen Ortiz, a family resource specialist and teacher in South Bend; Lauro Zuñiga, an instructional assistant at East Noble High School in Fort Wayne; Maria Rising, a Latino community coordinator in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. in Columbus; and Nancy Londono, an outreach coordinator for HOLA, an Evansville-based organization serving the Latino and Hispanic community.

Additionally, the Commission for Higher Education will partner with five community organizations known for their work spearheading Latino and Hispanic community initiatives. Those organizations include HOLA in Evansville, La Casa de Amistad in South, El Mexicano in Fort Wayne, the Indiana Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs in Indianapolis and the Latino Education in Columbus.

Alfonso Vidal, a Commission for Higher Education member, said in the commission's new release he is excited to see the affect of parents' work in an area of growing need.

"As an immigrant Latino and adopted Hoosier, I am experiencing firsthand the complexity of navigating higher education choices with my own children," Vidal said. "As a Latino advocate working for the Latino community in Evansville and the state, I have also seen the challenges many Latino parents have in understanding and even being aware of the options their children have to be able to reach their potential."

More information about Padres Estrellas can be found on the commission's website at in.gov/che/5014.htm.

