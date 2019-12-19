INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is kicking off a new statewide initiative to increase access to higher education among Hispanic and Latino learners.
The new program, called Padres Estrellas — or Star Parents, empowers five families across the state to develop local partnerships to expand college and career supports within Hispanic and Latino communities.
Padres Estrellas will seek to improve the college-going rate among one of the state's fastest growing populations among high school graduates.
Hispanic high school graduates fall 10 percentage points below the statewide college-going rate of 63%, according to data in the commission's annual College Equity Report, released in August.
"We are committed to increasing access to the opportunity a quality degree or credential provides for Hoosier students," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a commission news release. "Hoosier students are becoming increasingly diverse and economically challenged and we know we must do more to meet these needs and close educational achievement gaps."
Selected Padres Estrellas will be funded through Indiana's Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, according to the release, and will be encouraged to share information about how to enroll in the state's 21st Century Scholars and Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant programs.
The Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant pays tuition and mandatory fees for eligible Hoosier students' enrollment in one of several "high-value" certificate programs offered through Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University and other approved providers.
The 21st Century Scholars program offers free in-state tuition for Hoosier students who meet income eligibility requirements in the seventh or eighth grade and commit to a four-year success program requiring college visits, career interest assessments and completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
The program has shown success in increasing the number of Hispanic students attending college, according to the news release. The college-going rate of Hispanic 21st Century Scholars was 86% among those graduating in the class of 2017, compared to just 40% of low-income students not enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars program.
"The Scholars program is clearly working, however, we must do more to ensure that eligible Hispanic and Latino Hoosiers are applying in seventh and eighth grade," Lubbers said. "One of the biggest challenges is simply awareness of the program, and we hope that Padres Estrellas can help increase awareness and enrollment by meeting families where they are."
The five Padres Estrellas serving with the onset of the program include José Juarez, a family and community engagement coordinator for Indianapolis Public Schools; Marlen Ortiz, a family resource specialist and teacher in South Bend; Lauro Zuñiga, an instructional assistant at East Noble High School in Fort Wayne; Maria Rising, a Latino community coordinator in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. in Columbus; and Nancy Londono, an outreach coordinator for HOLA, an Evansville-based organization serving the Latino and Hispanic community.
Additionally, the Commission for Higher Education will partner with five community organizations known for their work spearheading Latino and Hispanic community initiatives. Those organizations include HOLA in Evansville, La Casa de Amistad in South, El Mexicano in Fort Wayne, the Indiana Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs in Indianapolis and the Latino Education in Columbus.
Alfonso Vidal, a Commission for Higher Education member, said in the commission's new release he is excited to see the affect of parents' work in an area of growing need.
"As an immigrant Latino and adopted Hoosier, I am experiencing firsthand the complexity of navigating higher education choices with my own children," Vidal said. "As a Latino advocate working for the Latino community in Evansville and the state, I have also seen the challenges many Latino parents have in understanding and even being aware of the options their children have to be able to reach their potential."
More information about Padres Estrellas can be found on the commission's website at in.gov/che/5014.htm.
Devan Thomas
Teacher's Name: Devan Thomas
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher and is cool to be around and is very chill.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is the best teacher in the school.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: I think she should be recognized because she has a better way of teaching in a more easier way. She stands out as a good teacher who lets us learn in a more easier way.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She has been a big help throughout the school year so far.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Thomas bonds with the scholars and make us want to learn, she is an amazing teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Even though she is not supposed to be a teacher to all kids she still doesn't mind being a sub for a class.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?:
Number 1. she is outstanding
Number 2. she cares for students sometimes that's what I like about her
Number 3. she don't take no crap from other students
What did they do that stands out this year?: EVERYTHING
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps you when you need it and fun
What did they do that stands out this year?: She's the youngest teacher in our building and she laughs with us and jokes with us.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She needs to be recognized because she pushes us to do our best and try our hardest.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Her cracking jokes on people.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is a great teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me to write in cursive letters.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She was subbing for my teacher. Ms. Thomas is a very smart teacher and she is very calm and she knows how to deal with kids.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She was teaching the class the thing the teacher left us to do and she had the class calm and very silent like I would love her to be one of my main teachers.
Jacqueline Dooley
Teacher's Name: Jacqueline Dooley
School: Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
School District: EdisonLearning
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Because shes one of the best she gonna make sure you get whatever you need to get and she never gives up on you
What did they do that stands out this year?: She pushes us till we got the work because she knows we can do it
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Dooley is a great math teacher. She put in so much work for us students and if we don't get it she will describe in the best, but most easiest way to do the work. Also to me, Ms. Dooley is a fun teacher. Sometimes she jokes and laughs with us and she teaches us our rights and our wrongs for life. So far we had 3 field trips. The way she teaches is so easy to understand. I'm happy that Ms. Dooley is a teacher.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Science fair, field trip, and movie theater.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: My teacher motivates me to my best every day. She teaches me Math and Science so she is multi-talented. My teacher also pushes my classmates to their limits because she wants us to graduate and pass 8th grade.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
One thing she did that made her stand out this year is that she went to buy students boards and she doesn't have to do that. Also she would be there for somebody if they need it.
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is relentless in making sure that all students get the help that they need in their work, and tries her best to make a student understand their work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helped me understand math a little bit better.
Matthew Beahm
Teacher's Name: Matthew Beahm
School: Hebron Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Beahm is the best math teacher I have ever had. He makes math easier to understand in a way no other teacher has been able to do for myself and my fellow classmates. He is also very involved in our school by coaching multiple middle school basketball teams and being a huge part of the mentoring program at HMS.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. Beahm took on a bigger role in the mentoring program and even tutored students in the high that were struggling in their math classes even though they were no longer his students and haven’t been for several years. Mr. Beahm is always looking on how to help others.
Emily Jahoda
Teacher's Name: Emily Jahoda
School: Crissman Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: On the first day of school, the second grade students in Ms. Jahoda’s class were not only greeted with a warm and endearing smile, but a room that was beautifully decorated to create a stimulating environment. It was very obvious that Ms. Jahoda has spent a good deal of time in her classroom preparing to welcome students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her efforts pay off, too! Last school year her students’ test scores were among the highest at the school. Students are lucky to have such a dedicated professional.
Kathryn Clark
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Clark
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Clark teaches AP English Language & Composition, Film Literature, and Composition at Lake Central High School. While teaching three separate courses of varying degrees and academic levels, Mrs. Clark manages to engage students with meaningful discussions, incorporate student interest with student led notes and connect the art of literature to modern day news and events. Mrs. Clark creates a loving classroom atmosphere that encapsulates student minds. Her bonds with her students create a feeling that each and every student is important and has a valid opinion. Her students think so highly of her that in May of 2018 her AP junior students threw her a birthday party. Mrs. Clark also raises three children with her husband Josh Clark, who works in the social studies department at Lake Central.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Clark not only leads discussions but also accepts and encourages that students are capable of adding information previously unknown or unheard of to her. She thoroughly prepares her students for class assessments, finals, and AP tests, while still priding students with the ideals that tests do not define their worth as individuals. Every morning and passing period Mrs. Clark stands at her door and welcomes each and every student to her class with a smiley “good morning!” and “how are you?”. She is helpful and knowledgeable for professional and college writing.
Kevin Lewis
Teacher's Name: Kevin Lewis
School: Grimmer Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Lewis made my eighth grade year awesome. He’s so funny and always pushed us to do our very best, and a lot of the things he told us to always keep in mind are still with me. If you needed great advice or a great friend, he was always there.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Again, he was a great teacher. Anyone who had him was lucky because being in his class was a real experience. He stood out by naturally being welcoming to his students, and by teaching them life lessons like no other teacher could. When we were in fifth grade, and we had to select either band, choir or mixed arts. The form we got said band taught us so much more than how to play an instrument, and that was true for one reason: the teacher.
Amanda Morgavan
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgavan
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Amanda teaches Kindergarten. My child was lucky enough to have her last year and she did an amazing job with him. The amount of things that he learned and the progress that he made is astonishing. She comes in everyday to do everything possible for those kiddos. The kids just adore her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The time that she take make sure that her students have a great day at school and learn everything. She cares about her student immensely.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Emily Smith is one of those teachers that can make any child feel at home. She is a first grade teacher with a heart of gold. The love and passion that she puts in for these kids everyday just blows my mind. I wish that every school had a “Mrs. Smith.” She takes so much time to make sure that each student is getting exactly what they need to succeed. She does what’s best for her students every single day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes sure that no child should feel any different. She works with each child at what they are struggling with to make sure they can progress in every way. She has always made learning fun.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was a great, fun teacher and my daughter loved being in her class.
Kristen Mucha
Teacher's Name: Kristen Mucha
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is patient and understanding. Great with the kids and my daughter learned so much from her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She took over the preschool program it’s first year and made it amazing and a great experience for my daughter.
Teri Rittel
Teacher's Name: Teri Rittel
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help her students. Very patient and understanding
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She looks out for the well being and challenges that our son faces on a daily basis and understands our concerns.
Sheri Zilai
Teacher's First Name: Sheri Zilai
School: Boone Grove Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a special education teacher with passion and love for her students. My son enjoys having her as hes teacher. She works hard every day with her kids to help them be the best they can be.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The hard work that she put in everyday with the kids and her passion to make them better students. She has a big heart and truly cares about all her students.
Kim Wuro
Teacher's Name: Kim Wuro
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the perfect fit for a kindergarten teacher. She is very welcoming to her nervous new students and parents, and makes the transition so much smoother.
Wendy Heckler
Teacher's First Name: Wendy Heckler
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Last year my daughter had her for second grade. In the start of the year my daughter was struggling with reading. We had her tested and she was in the resource program as well. Mrs Heckler approached me one day asking me to have her eyes tested. We in turn found out my daughter has major vision and eye muscle weakness. After we corrected this problem my daughter still struggled to catch up but Mrs Heckler was able to help my daughter really find herself and give her the confidence she needed. My daughter is also a competitive swimmer and Mrs. Heckler ended up coming to her swim meet to support her. Leilani was so excited she couldn't even hold it back. Because of Mrs. Heckler taking the time to connect with my daughter she really made last year one of her best years yet. I am so grateful for her! Words cannot even be expressed.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Its just rare that you find a teacher even coming out to support Leilani outside of school.
Jessica Calipari
Teacher's Name: Jessica Calipari
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so welcoming and friendly. She is patient and organized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter learned so much in her first grade class and really enjoyed school which I feel is mainly due to Mrs. Calipari being such an amazing teacher! She really cares about her students and is definitely in the right profession. Any student who has her is very lucky!
Joanna Knoop
Teacher's Name: Joanna Knoop
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Knoop made learning really fun for my son. I truly believe she helped pull him out of his shell and see the brighter side of learning. She offered a different perspective with several subjects and her style of teaching is unique and meaningful. She is a very kind person and my son was excited to go to school every day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: From my personal experience, she gave my son confidence in math that he did not have prior to having her. She takes the time to get to know her students as individuals and uses that knowledge to help children learn at their own level. I appreciated that quality in her because every child learns differently.
Katie Belcher
Teacher's Name: Katie Belcher
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the most amazing teacher!! She worked with my daughter and supported her and loved her like one of her own!! I can’t say enough about her she truly deserves to be recognized everyday!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She continues to support and love my child even though it has been 2 years since she taught my daughter.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Belcher is not only there to teach students, but also gives them a happy positive environment to thrive in!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I hear my shy daughter say she can’t wait to go to school, it makes my heart melt! I love that she feels comfortable and enjoys being in the classroom!
Jennifer Finley
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Finley
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is a stand out teacher! While neither of my kids have actually had her in the classroom, she has gone above and beyond to make their first year a great one.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a teacher that truly stands out and cares for not only her own students but she school as a whole. She always has a smiling face and my kids always look forward to seeing her. A caring teacher is the best teacher!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes out of her way to teach her students and does so much for the kids.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is such a caring and kind and patient teacher. She does so much for her students to ensure that they are not only successful, but also that they have fun so that they enjoy learning!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child is having a really hard time adjusting to kindergarten. Mrs. Finley is helping us to help him get through it so that he has a great year. She is so kind and patient and willing to go above and beyond to help my child! I’m really grateful he got her this year!
Meghan Moriarty
Teacher's Name: Meghan Moriarty
School: Kankakee Valley Intermediate School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she has always gone out of her way to help her students. She loves her students and is always ready to have fun with her students! She finds amazing ways to teach her students and makes sure they are all engaged in it. She is also a science teacher so she has very cool reptiles!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made a difference in a child’s life by getting the child the help they deserved and needed.
Amanda McKee
Teacher's Name: Amanda McKee
School: Boone Grove Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McKee has passion for her students! It’s not just a job. She truly cares and the students feel the love. She gives the kids a reason to want to be at school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. McKee sets a positive learning environment and keeps the kids engaged. She’s not afraid to let the kids have fun while learning. She may have had to go to school herself to become a teacher, but her loving personality comes natural! That’s not something you can teach someone! She’s a great teacher and wonderful person!
Tina Morales
Teacher's Name: Tina Morales
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She does so much not only for her students, but others as well. She is such a bright light in students days.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps students in running the schools coffee house. Her special education students, among with peer tutors, help put together drink orders before school in the mornings. Without her, none of this would have ever been made possible.
Bruce Stoltzfus
Teacher's Name: Bruce Stoltzfus
School: Ben Franklin Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoltzfus teaches eighth grade math. I have a daughter with epilepsy who has struggled for years in school. This year she was given Mr. Stoltzfus, and he was present during a meeting for her. I have had the pleasure of meeting wonderful teachers over the years, but he defines exactly what any teacher should want to become by offering extra help, kind words and encouragement to my daughter and myself. His dedication to his job is a true calling and talent, and for the first time my daughter feels confident walking into school. I feel the confidence she has gained will continue on through high school and adulthood, and will help her become a better student and more equipped to handle what life has for her. Our family will forever be grateful for what he does for his students and the forever impact he makes in the lives of the students at Ben Franklin.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is the very definition of an outstanding teacher and deserves to be acknowledged for his hard work and dedication.
Becky Garibay
Teacher's Name: Becky Garibay
School: Central Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has a deep regard for her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She takes individual time care and concern for her students, doing all she can to get the best success and well-being for each child she works with.
Molly Vass
Teacher's Name: Molly Vass
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Molly goes above and beyond for her students. She is constantly making creative lesson plans to engage her students in class and does everything professionally with the most positive attitude of any teacher I know.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Molly is directing Matilda The Musical and creating clever and challenging choreography with a cast of fifty along with her creative classroom lessons. She always has a smile on her face and is a ray of light to everyone around her.
Christina Curtis
Teacher's First Name: Christina Curtis
School: MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Christina Curtis is a an advocate for students with special needs. She empowers her students to work to the best of their ability in a fun and motivating classroom environment. She promotes inclusion and peer friendships for her students through Best Buddies.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: In addition to being a Special Olympics Coach and Best Buddies Sponsor, Christina runs Kernel Krew which helps students with autism learn vocational, language, and social skills as they make special popcorn deliveries to classrooms in MacArthur.
Marston Mundt
Teacher's Name: Marston Mundt
School: Portage High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I have never been a student of Mr. Mundt. However, I watch him every evening and on weekends put in the work to make each day productive and memorable for the students he teaches. I know he has an amazing work ethic and a proven track record. A significant amount of work is completed by teachers outside of class and those of us who are blessed to be married to one of them have first hand knowledge of how much time that teachers give to the students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Marston is teaching a new class this year. I have no doubt that he could teach the course off the cuff. However, he is taking the time to review the information each day and create problems, quizzes and tests that both test the student's knowledge and give him insight to where he needs to focus.
Eric Stoelb
Teacher's Name: Eric Stoelb
School: Hobart Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stoelb is a teacher that is knowledgeable, caring, creative, and humorous. Students always learn from him and love being in his class. Every former Stoelb student has a Stoelb story.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He has a gift of making everyone in his room feel welcome, respected, and appreciated. This causes his room to be an incredible learning environment, where students can be themselves and share parts of their personality that they may hide in other settings. He truly cares about each of his students and challenges them to be their best!
Mindy Heuring
Teacher's Name: Mindy Heuring
School: Flint Lake Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She amazing. My son was in a kindergarten camp over the summer and she contacted me after it was over and told me about transitional kindergarten and thought Gavin would be a great fit. We signed him up for her class and the improvement that I have seen in my son already is amazing. It’s such a breath of fresh air knowing I send my child to school with a teacher that truly cares about his well being. She’s amazing!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When we had our meeting with Mrs. Heuring just a few days before school started she asked me if I had gotten my sons school supplies yet and told me not to worry about purchasing anything because she had more than enough supplies that she already purchased and I thought that was incredibly kind of her!
Angie Coyle
Teacher's Name: Angie Coyle
School: Memorial Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning fun! Supportive inside and outside the classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Encourage and supports, very evident she has a gift to teach children. Always made learning fun!
Karen Koelm
Teacher's Name: Karen Koelm
School: Valparaiso High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm goes out of her way to make calculus, a usually mundane subject, interesting and fun. She makes sure each students needs are met to accomplish difficult material in the class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has personally met with me to talk about my grades in calculus and made a plan for success for me. Not a single teacher has ever been so personalizing and caring in my school career.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koelm is an outstanding math teacher! She understands what it takes to help kids learn, and she gives 120% to help her students succeed. Not only can she break down complex math into steps that make sense, she gets kids. She builds relationships and is relatable.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My kids have had her for a combination of three years. Her dedication to her profession stands out! She cares. She is available to help her students in any future math classes they take at VHS.
Shannon Palichuk
Teacher's Name: Shannon Palichuk
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Palichuk is an amazing teacher! She loves her students and helps them succeed each year. Her students love her because she is always energetic and plans exciting activities to learn new material. Mrs. Palichuk is highly respected by her students, parents, and staff members.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Palichuk is very knowledgeable with technology. This year she has started a robotics club with fourth and fifth grade students. They will build robots and then take them to competitions. She also assists with the student council after school helping students with service projects.
Janice Flatz
Teacher's Name: Janice Flatz
School: Discovery Kids
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Janice is a terrific inside and out. She loves her students and will give them the world. She has been a preschool teacher for 15 years. She started her own school nine years ago because she loved teaching so much.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Janice stands out everyday in her students eyes.
Gayle James
Teacher's Name: Gayle James
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a teacher that goes above and beyond to students come out their comfort zone. She worked with over 30 students alone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always have a beautiful smile that will lighter up anyone's day.
Susan Shell
Teacher's Name: Susan Shell
School: Marsh Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Susan is a passionate, knowledgeable and loving teacher. She provides her students with the tools they need to succeed in school and in life. She plans hands on engaging lessons for this students and as a leader in her building and school community. She writes grants to make sure that they have coats in the winter and snacks every day if needed. She makes students want to come to school. She works tirelessly to ensure that they get the education and love they deserve.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches her heart out. Her students have progressed by leaps and bounds in kindergarten already and some who would not even talk much at the beginning of school are now independent and excited to share stories and be with their classmates. Students who came in not knowing their letters are sounding out words and growing beyond all expectations.
Danielle Esola
Teacher's Name: Danielle Esola
School: Cooks Corners Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Esola meets her students where they are and teaches to their individual needs. She recognizes social and emotional needs that need to be met and meets them. Mrs. Esola has a clear love for the well-being of her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She finds ways to make all of the students at Cooks feel special. She says hello to all students every morning.
Sarah Lindsey
Teacher's Name: Sarah Lindsey
School: Saint Paul Catholic School, Valparaiso
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Lindsey has an amazing classroom that she pours her whole heart into! Her students truly know that she cares about each and every one of them. She not only builds lasting relationships with her students, but also communicates so well with parents.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Lindsey goes above and beyond the traditional lessons to engage her students. She plans fun Math games/centers and integrates technology opportunities such as Osmo. Her students love “Flashlight Friday” too when they can read from their book box with a flashlight.
Kay Orzechowicz
Teacher's Name: Kay Orzechowicz
School: Griffith High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. O. was my sophomore English teacher. She has taught thousands of students and undoubtedly changed most if not all of their lives in one way or another. Of course she taught us the curriculum but the things that stand out even more are her love of reading, teaching us how to love reading, her passion for teaching and connecting with students, and showing every student how much she personally cares about their success academically and in life.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I’m no longer her student; however, I know that she is very big in supporting teacher’s rights. When I had her she was the teachers union rep for the district.
Allie Boudreau
Teacher's Name: Allie Boudreau
School: George Earl Early Learning Center
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes learning for the children fun. For example when they learn to write letters they do it with shaving cream. They make pies in school and cooked baked apples, etc. The children are learning without even realizing they are.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She really cares about the children she teaches.
Elizabeth Koval
Teacher's Name: Elizabeth Koval
School: East Chicago Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koval has exceptional patience and uses kindness with her students. She goes above and beyond to make sure the student's understand the materials. She spends individual time with her students to help them and does not move on to the next concept until they are ready.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She teaches multiple topics to special needs students and she challenges them to work hard and try their best. As a result, of her organization, hard work, and nurturing her students are experiencing academic success.
Jillian Alonzo
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonzo
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I want to recognize our principle Mrs. Alonzo. She is hands down, the best person I have had the pleasure to get to know. She knows every single student by name, which class they are in, she had a scare last school year and only took two weeks off, where others would have taken months. She cares about her school and her students. She is absolutely amazing and doesn't let anything get in her way. I wish every school was able to have Mrs. Alonzo as their principle. They need one of her in every school. I can't express how much she means to my family and our school.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is all around amazing. The fact that she has not skipped a beat after a health scare last year, makes her a phenomenal human being and a wonderful teacher/principle.
Sheila Snook
Teacher's Name: Sheila Snook
School: Morgan Township Elementary School
School District: East Porter County/Porter County Education Services
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: With plans to retire after this year, Mrs. Snook is in her last year enriching the hearts and minds of our future. A career teacher, she has taught multiple generations of families. As a special education teacher, some of her students were never expected to read or be able to do math, but she gave them such a solid foundation that they went on to earn diplomas. Almost any parent of her students will gush about what she has done not only to help their students, but help their family. Frequently, these statements are made with joyful smiles and tearful gratitude. Current parents keep begging her not to retire!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Snook's day to day instruction is beyond compare, but to show her dedication you need look no farther than her team. Mrs. Snook utilizes the support of paraprofessionals to provide the individualized instruction necessary for her students' success. When one of her paras needed to leave her position to attend nursing school midway through the first quarter, Mrs. Snook planned a going away party for her and then began a major hunt to find someone to take the leaving para's place. She found highly qualified people to split to position an ensured her students would continue to have the highest level of instruction.
Jillian Alonso
Teacher's Name: Jillian Alonso
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: We moved from Ohio at the beginning of my sons first grade year. He had struggled for the last two years to get caught up even repeating a grade. I saw so much growth in my son last year. With all of the help he received during the school year he went in to second grade where he needed to be. He went from being a kid who couldn’t read to a kid who will try to read every thing he sees. The help and feedback I got from the entire school made his first year a success. Mrs. Alonso helped place him with a teacher that would help him be successful. My recognition is not only for Mrs. Alonzo but her entire staff at Winfield.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year is the first time in a while I haven’t had to worry about my son. He’s testing where he should be and making huge progress.
Amanda King
Teacher's Name: Amanda King
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. King knows everything about her students in order for her to be most effective for her students. Every student in Mrs. King's room gets to feel like they are the only child she is teaching because of the way she differentiates instruction and provides individual attention to all students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The principal was out with an extended illness last year, and Mrs. King stepped up and never missed a beat.
Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
Teacher's Name: Ruth Bonacci-Klaeser
School: Kahler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Bonacci goes above and beyond each and every day. She truly cares about her students and constantly works to improve her success and her students’ success.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bonacci is in her first year at Kahler. She has stepped into a new classroom and school and is working tirelessly to help be successful. Ruth is unselfish in the way she does her job and always puts her students first!
Keaton Burk
Teacher's Name: Keaton Burk
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Burk encourages her students to have a love of learning and she earns both their respect and admiration. She pushes my son to achieve even higher standards. He loves being in her class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: At the beginning of the school year, my son was a skilled reader but not an avid one. Mrs. Burk really instilled in him a love of reading. He now chooses some time to read instead of playing video games! My son also is quiet, and Mrs. Burk gets him out of his shell. He tells me all the time about the conversations he has with her. He really loves being in her class.
Ashley Mains
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mains
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Mains is a very dedicated and hardworking teacher who inspires her students to love learning. My daughter started out last school year struggling in reading and not liking to read because of it. After working with Miss Mains, she is now an above average reader who loves to read. Miss Mains was instrumental in this transformation.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Mains arrives at school early and stays late to help her students. She has inspired confidence in my daughter, which allowed her to grow from a below average student to an above average one. She loves going to school to see Miss Mains.
Lydia McNeiley
Teacher's Name: Lydia McNeiley
School: Scott Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McNeiley is the student whisperer!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always keeps the needs of her students on the forefront of everything she does, encouraging to reach higher and dream bigger!
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch not only is awesome at communication (cell phone number, Facebook page only for parents to see what happens daily with tons of pictures and videos) but she really, truly loves her students. It is such a joy to see my son leave school with a smile on his face. He was even upset when he was sick and couldn't go one day! She is instilling a love of learning in these kiddos and we are truly blessed to have her in our school system.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The kids are constantly doing new and exciting things in the classroom. Kindergarten teachers have their hands full to begin with, and with Mrs. Koch, it never seems like work. From making applesauce, to feeling insides of pumpkins, going to the fire station, pumpkin patch, and apple orchard, using math groups with differentiated instruction, guest speakers including parents, the superintendent reading books to them, dance parties for jobs well done, the list goes on and on and it is only November!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Both of my daughters have had the privilege of having Mrs. Koch as their kindergarten teacher. She has a way of taking the edge off of transitioning from being at home to school (for kids and parents). I don't think I could have hand picked a better teacher for my girls. Mrs. Koch is sensitive and kind and patient and nurturing. Everything young, needy kids need! We just love her.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch has been a kindergarten teacher for 21 years. She loves her students and it shows in how safe, supported and happy students are in her classroom. She is patient, caring, joyful and is a great role model for her students
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Koch is a stand out teacher overall. Students love her and respect her. She uses a variety of media and activities and learning tools in her class. She takes her students on field trips and does hands on projects in the class. She loves her students and they love her. I can’t imagine a better kindergarten teacher
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is my daughter's kindergarten teacher. She is so full of excitement and energy. My daughter comes home from school each day excited about learning. My daughter gets excited for Mondays when she knows she gets to go back to Ms. Melton's class. My wife and I are very grateful that my daughter is fortunate enough to have Ms. Melton.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a very kindhearted teacher who made my daughter feel welcome to her classroom. My daughter was nervous about attending kindergarten but Ms. Melton has welcomed her with open arms.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Very friendly and has passion for her job.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Getting my son to enjoy learning!
Raven Fischer
Teacher's Name: Raven Fischer
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: My oldest daughter struggled with homesickness in first grade. Mrs. Fischer was always understanding and warm. She would greet my daughter with a hug and cuddle and help her get settled and get her day started on the right foot. I am so grateful to her and how she handled my sensitive girl! When you think of a 1st grade teacher and what they should be - Mrs. Fischer exceeds all expectations! She was put on this earth to be a 1st grade teacher and both of my girls' education worlds are better for it.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students (and their worried parents)! She makes sure that she is available to you phone, Facebook and email. Not any problem is too big or too small and she helps with them all!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Fischer is super caring! When it comes to helping out my Girl Scouts activities, or making sure her students are taken care, there is never doubt that she would go above and beyond for anyone! Her heart is gold!
Jayne Fleeman
Teacher's Name: Jayne Fleeman
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Fleeman goes above and beyond for her students each and everyday! She is caring, dedicated and a hardworking teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She puts in her all everyday to help better her students emotional, socially and academically. She is a wonderful teacher!
Alicia Gunn
Teacher's Name: Alicia Gunn
School: Charter School of the Dunes
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Gunn is one of the best teachers I’ve come across in the Gary School District. She is patient, kind and loving to her students. She gives them extra care and shows gratitude in their success. She strives for excellence from all of her students. She makes sure she is attentive to the needs of all her students. She is a breath of fresh air and always brightens the day with a smile. She has a positive attitude and a big heart. She is good with communication and has a hands on approach.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child in particular needed a calm to his storm, she was very patient with him. She went the extra mile of staying on top of him about his assignments And belongings he likes to leave behind to instill order in his daily routines. She is truly a mom away from home.
David Padan
Teacher's Name: David Padan
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He's such a wonderful kindergarten teacher! My daughter is always excited about going to school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He makes my daughter feel so welcomed and eager for the next school day!
Stacey Greanias
Teacher's Name: Stacey Greanias
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Greanias has been both of my children’s special education teacher since kindergarten. She has taught them so much. She treats all of her students like her own children.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has really prepared my oldest who is in fifth grade for her transition to middle school. This will be a big move for her and Mrs. Greanias is trying to make it a smooth process. Both of my kids love her classroom. She is one of the best special education teachers in her field.
Matt Dickey
Teacher's Name: Matt Dickey
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Dickey teaches art at JSE and Union Center. He has a passion for art and teaching students. He creates a variety of art projects for the students to do in class throughout the school year that are fit to each grade level in a way that both inspires and challenges them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Dickey encourages an environment of self confidence and growth through his teaching and his love for art. Students look forward to coming to art class and are proud of the work they do. Mr. Dickey makes art both fun and challenging, and this combination creates a wonderful environment for students to grow.
Stephanie Yorek
Teacher's Name: Stephanie Yorek
School: Virgil Bailey Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Stephanie Yorek is very dedicated to her profession and her students. She has taken the time to put tools in the hands of not only her students, but also their parents so that each child can excel. She is available to help both during the day and in the evenings, and I've also had her respond on the weekend when I've sent a message to her for Monday morning. My grandson says she tells them she's "mean," but that she's really not — she's nice. She is strict, but only enough to keep her kids at the top of their game. I can't think of a better teacher for the students to have. It's a shame she can't move up the grade ladder with them, teaching them all the way through!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has been especially helpful in the special needs testing process we are currently going through. And as I said earlier, she is available at nearly any time you have a question, be it day or night. Her dedication is amazing.
Melissa Melton
Teacher's Name: Melissa Melton
School: John Simatovich Elementary School
School District: Union Township
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Melton is an absolutely amazing teacher. She cares about the kids so much and goes above and beyond for her students. My daughter had the best preschool teachers and was nervous to go to school but she was blessed with one of the best! She deserves every bit of recognition she can get!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Melton went out of her way to collect donations to be able to give every kid a Scholastics book each month so they can add to their library at home!
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was my daughter's kindergarten teacher and Audrey is currently in 3rd grade and I still hear about her. We went to Disney last year and it was a must to get Ms. Melton a stuffed animal because of her love for Disney. She made a huge impact on my daughter and continues to interact in the halls with her and show a bond with my daughter.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: What really stands out to me is that she cares for every single one of her students like they are her own while in the classroom and even years after.
Emily Damjanovic
Teacher's Name: Emily Damjanovic
School: Lake Street
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Damjanovic (or Mrs. D as the kids like to call her) is one of the amazing teachers at Lake Street that my child has had the privilege of having! She is fun, caring and energetic and the passion she has for her job and what she teaches is contagious!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I know teaching a bunch of 9- and 10-year-olds can be stressful, yet Mrs. Damjanovic makes it look easy. She always has a smile on her face, a positive attitude and an enthusiastic approach to teaching! She is a wonderful role model for all of her students and inspires each child to be the very best they can be!
Brittany McKamey
Teacher's Name: Brittany McKamey
School: New Horizons/ Boone Grove high school
School District: Porter Township
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She continuously supports her students, even well after graduation. Brittany ensures her classroom is a safe place for all who enter and leads by example. She cares about her students more than any teacher I have ever encountered
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She provides a safe place for students who need one. As an alternative school math teacher, she has one of the most difficult jobs. She makes sure her students receive a great education and endless support that they may not get elsewhere.
Karen Koch
Teacher's Name: Karen Koch
School: John Simatovich Elementary
School District: Union Township School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Koch is AMAZING! I couldn't have asked for a better teacher for my daughter and now my son. Mrs. Koch goes above and beyond to be a loving, nurturing and caring teacher. Mrs. Koch brings fun and learning together. My children are always talking about how much they just love her. I honestly wish that she could teach my children all throughout school. However, anyone who has Mrs. Koch as their first teacher starting school is the luckiest student.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Everything! Mrs. Koch will put the fun in learning. This year they have made applesauce, used a magnet and a magnetic car to trace a number, played bingo, and used shaving cream to draw their name, numbers, etc. My son prays he doesn't miss a day of kindergarten.
KC Wilcoxson
Teacher's Name: KC Wilcoxson
School: Cooks Corners Elementary
School District: Valparaiso Community Schools
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: KC is truly a one in a million kind of a teacher. She goes above and beyond what is asked of a teacher. She could be having the worst day outside of school and her kids and fellow staff would never know otherwise. She has a smile that is infectious and a selfless giving heart.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: With being at maximum capacity in her classroom which could be challenging, she makes the school days look effortless. She finds a way to devote ample time to each student and allowing a little extra TLC to the ones who need just a bit more. She is firm yet loving and can command her audience of 28 5 & 6-year-olds like no other. They respect each other, they encourage each other and they love each other. That is what you get when Mrs. Wilcoxson is your child's teacher. She does not stop being apart of their lives either once the final bell rings in the spring, she continues to watch over all her kids as they move on and grow up. She has meant the world to our family and we are forever grateful our paths crossed.
Krystal Montes
Teacher's Name: Krystal Montes
School: Ready Elementary
School District: Griffith
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Montes is always happy and smiling. She’s unbelievably dedicated to her school and the students. She goes above and beyond to even help tutor children after school or during summer vacation. She makes sure each student feels special and goes to the extent to attend sports events to cheer on the kids and show support. Miss Montes overall has a huge heart and making sure that each student is striving in their education is her ultimate goal.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Montes stands out every day because she is welcoming and warm. Her patience and adaptability to educate each student to their needs to succeed indicates Miss Montes’ significant presence.
Delanie Murphy
Teacher's Name: Delanie Murphy
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy always goes above and beyond when it comes to the students. Not only does Ms. Murphy teach she coaches a middle school and high school cheer squad. Ms. Murphy loves all children as if they are her in and her love never stops. With Ms. Murphy at work, there's never a cloudy day.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms. Murphy helps the school run smoothly.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Murphy is the best teacher coach I’ve ever met. She would give anything to make sure that the students and her cheerleaders.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coach/Ms. Murphy has stayed up very late making sure that she made everything perfect for students and cheerleaders.
Recognition 3:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher, coach, and is very dedicated to her job.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She is patient and understanding. She strives to push you to the best of your abilities
Recognition 4:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Murphy should be recognized because she is an outstanding teacher. She loves all of her kids as her own. She's funny, smart, and knows how to fun.
Recognition 5:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She believes in us she tells us to do our best and keep trying and that's why we appreciate her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She helps us improve ourselves and she tells us to never give up.
Recognition 6:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She helps us believe in ourselves and she tells us that we are special.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She cares about us and she helps us become something special.
Recognition 7:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: She always finds ways to go above and beyond what is expected of her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Coaching Cheerleading.
Recognition 8:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Great coach, caring for each student, and they love her.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She encourages her girls to do there best , They come home from practice excited to show there new cheers. She motivate them and the girls enjoy themselves. Thanks coach Murphy.
Denise Collins
Teacher's Name: Denise Collins
School: Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
School District: Gary
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for making her students' test scores higher. She also should be recognized for just building a relationship with the students and getting to know them better. She makes students feel welcomed in her class when most teachers don't really care about what the students do. Ms.Collins is a great person to look up to. Ms.Collins is a teacher who will give you her number and you can call her anytime you need help with anything such as work.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Ms.Collins had about 90% of her class pass the Indiana Prep Test. She also has had teachers come up to her and compliment her about how she is a great teacher.
Recognition 2:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms.Collins should be recognized for all of her achievements. She has been The Best English teacher that I have ever had. She makes me feel like I am welcomed and I have a home when I am sad. Ms. Collins shows most females how to treat themselves like a lady. Being that she is a heavy-set woman, she has the most self-confidence ever which gives a little boost of confidence in others. She is a hardworking, lovable, and honest woman. I appreciate this woman so much.
What did they do that stands out this year?: She had the highest testing scores in her school. She taught students how to be great at the things they thought were hard. She does a lot, its too much to explain.
Staci Santefort
Teacher's Name: Staci Santefort
School: Winfield Elementary School
School District: Crown Point Community School Corporation
Recognition 1:
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Santefort goes above and beyond expectations for all of her students. She is always looking for ways to meet their needs, which varies from year to year and child to child. When Mrs. Santefort sees a need, she doesn't hesitate to fill it immediately.
What did they do that stands out this year?: This year Mrs. Santfort opened her classroom to help a student-teacher learn what teaching is like beyond the books. She was patient, kind, and a true mentor for that woman. Mrs. Santefort is also taking on additional roles to help, not only her students but, students throughout the district. Mrs. Santefort is a true asset for the teaching community and all students who are fortunate enough to call her their teacher!
Terri White
Teacher's Name: Terri White
School: Edgar Miller
School District: Merrillville School Corporation
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. White is our Title 1 teacher. Mrs. White does an excellent job building relationships with her students, planning and providing small group reading and math lessons for her Title staff to work with K-4 students that qualified for services in our building. Mrs. White is also part of our school RTI team and participates in creating interventions that lead to students' academic success.
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mrs. White did an excellent job creating fun learning activities for the school Title 1 Family Night this past fall. She put a lot of effort in creating fun learning game stations for students and parents to visit and work through together. She is an asset to Miller School!
Christal Jackson
Teacher's Name: Christal Jackson
School: 21st Century Charter of Gary
School District: Gary
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Ms. Jackson is a second-year teacher in a 5th-grade math classroom. Ms. Jackson does all she can to assist the kids in being academically successful. She spends her own money on supplies they may need as well her free time in tutoring those in need after school.
What did they do that stands out this year?:
Currently, Ms. Jackson assists not only her own scholars in tutoring after school but all who may need it. She also has a Community Service club where she does donations for the local shelters in Gary, In. Ms. Jackson devotes all her time and energy to making sure she prepares well before teaching her students and finding ways to become better. All of this is done while she does online school for her Master’s.