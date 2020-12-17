New report tracks progress in Gary schools takeover

Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees the state's takeover of Gary schools, approved two incentives Thursday of $100,000 each for MGT Consulting based on success meeting fiscal goals established in the state's contract with Gary Schools Recovery.

The new report also shares room for improvement particularly in academics, which MGT members in the past have admitted has been slower to come around in the district turnaround effort.

A graph in the report shows, without numerical data included, the distribution of fall 2020 iReady assessments given to students for the first time this fall.

In a more detailed discussion of the data in a Thursday meeting with Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, Chief Academic Officer Kimberley Bradley, who joined the district this summer, shared specific reading and math scores for students in grades K-8.

Of those tested, 49% were identified as belonging to a "red" at-risk tier, specifying student proficiency at two or more grade levels behind in both reading and math.

An additional 32% and 39% were identified as "yellow," or one grade level behind in reading and math respectively. Just 19% in reading and 13% in math were identified as testing at or above grade level.