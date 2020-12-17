New report tracks progress in Gary schools takeover

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is sharing this week the first in a series of new quarterly reports tracking progress in district turnaround efforts.
The two-page report shares a general overview of four pillars established in a "Path Forward" plan revealed this summer after the state opted to continue its relationship with Gary Schools Recovery, a subsidiary of management services provider MGT Consulting.
The report plays up recent successes such as increased student enrollment and course offerings at the Gary Area Career Center, the creation of new school advisory committees and the launch this school year of a new 1:1 technology initiative in the Gary school district, which was taken over by the state in 2017.
The report also draws attention to the district's recently passed $71.2 million referendum, it's promised 5.3% raise for teachers — the first such pay raise seen in more than a decade — and an increase in average daily membership enrollment among students — also, for the first time achieved in the last decade.
“As promised, we are transparently sharing the progress of our school district,” Gary Manager Paige McNulty said in a message sent to families this week. “Since this is the first quarterly report, the data represents a baseline. It is our goal to demonstrate continual progress in every area.”
Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees the state's takeover of Gary schools, approved two incentives Thursday of $100,000 each for MGT Consulting based on success meeting fiscal goals established in the state's contract with Gary Schools Recovery.
The new report also shares room for improvement particularly in academics, which MGT members in the past have admitted has been slower to come around in the district turnaround effort.
A graph in the report shows, without numerical data included, the distribution of fall 2020 iReady assessments given to students for the first time this fall.
In a more detailed discussion of the data in a Thursday meeting with Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, Chief Academic Officer Kimberley Bradley, who joined the district this summer, shared specific reading and math scores for students in grades K-8.
Of those tested, 49% were identified as belonging to a "red" at-risk tier, specifying student proficiency at two or more grade levels behind in both reading and math.
An additional 32% and 39% were identified as "yellow," or one grade level behind in reading and math respectively. Just 19% in reading and 13% in math were identified as testing at or above grade level.
Bradley said the district has set two goals by June 2021; achieve a 5% increase in students scoring at or above grade level in both reading and math, and see 50% of students meet or exceed individual growth targets.
In the Thursday meeting, State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, an advisory member of the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, asked that school managers include more specific data in future quarterly reports. He also encouraged district leaders to aim higher than only seeking a 5% improvement in reading and math scores.
"We've got to work on the academic part," Smith said. "I just don't think 5% is enough. Even in this year of the pandemic, I think that we can do better."
Bradley said teachers are using the iReady data — which identifies specific standards such as phonics, comprehension and algebraic thinking — to create lesson plans and pinpoint specific areas for improvement through targeted small group and individualized support.
When Gary students return to in-person learning in January, the academic chief said afterschool tutoring opportunities will also likely be offered.
"Our students come to us historically behind," Bradley said. "They may enter our buildings at kindergarten or even at preschool at somewhat of a deficit, and so what we've identified as things that need to happen is we're trying to help teachers focus more on individual instruction.
iReady is a new assessment for the Gary Community School Corp., so testing this fall established a baseline for comparison to students' next round of testing in January.
Specific benchmark goals are available on the district's website at garycsc.k12.in.us/about/district-overview.
Read the full report here:
