New state dashboard shows nearly 2,400 reported COVID-19 cases in schools

ISDH is expected to update its dashboard weekly with new cases. This week, the department is reporting 253 new cases among students, 52 new cases among teachers and 71 new cases among staff, bringing total counts based on schools’ reported historical data to 1,676 student cases, 335 teacher cases and 343 staff cases.

“This dashboard is still a work in progress, and we will continue to refine the data and collect more data,” Box said. “We started by looking at individual schools and came up with about 2,800 schools in our state. However, as we’ve been examining the data, we’ve recognized that there are multiple sources of information about schools in our state.”

Box said case numbers reported today could drop after duplicate cases are resolved in scenarios involving juvenile centers or career centers, where positive cases would be reported by an individual’s home school.

The health department also anticipates a shift in data as it requests some schools report data as multiple entities in the event a single school is divided between different buildings between which some individuals may not interact.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We expect to continue to gather and refine this data in the coming weeks, so today’s dashboard should not be seen as a comprehensive overview of school cases,” Box said.