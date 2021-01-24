New survey finds Hoosiers increasingly value higher education, fear affordability during pandemic

It also found Hoosiers are overwhelmingly interested in financial resources, with 85% responding that access to financial aid literacy while preparing for college is important in the pandemic.

Additionally, 89% said it's important Hoosiers can access such resources to avoid taking on too much student loan debt and 81% said they believe more Hoosiers would pursue education after high school if they knew a free, trusted resource were available in their planning to pay for college.

"Filing the (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is the first step to securing money for college from state and local government, as well as higher education institutions," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the news release. "Indiana distributes more than $350 million dollars in need-based financial aid each year, but students must complete the FAFSA to receive those dollars or other financial aid."

INvestEd, which sponsored the survey, sponsors annual events assisting families in FAFSA completion. Last school year, the nonprofit offered guidance to 50,000 students and families in 565 in-person and virtual events across Indiana, according to the news release.

The survey results also show a clear connection between higher education and workforce development.