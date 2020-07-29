You are the owner of this article.
New Vistas High School to reopen with hybrid model in fall semester
New Vistas High School to reopen with hybrid model in fall semester

New Vistas High School, 5201 U.S. 6 in Portage, is shown.

PORTAGE — NEO's New Vistas High School will reopen with a hybrid instructional model this school year.

The tuition-free, public high school will host half of its students in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half on Tuesday and Thursday, according to a news release.

When students are not at school, they will complete distance or elearning activities that support in-person lessons. The school is reserving Friday for office hours where students can schedule appointments for additional instruction provides by New Vistas teachers and aides.

New Vistas school officials say small classes will help maintain social distancing when students are on campus.

Portage outlines initial expectations for a full virtual start to the school year

"In a normal school year, our classes are 15 students or fewer," Principal Anna Swope said in the news release. "This year, classes will be half that size, which allows us more space to achieve social distancing as well as more time for enhanced safety measures such as additional cleaning and wellness checks."

School officials will continue to evaluate the hybrid model before students' first day.

Fall 2020 semester registration is now open for any Indiana resident who has completed the eighth grade. Students' first day will be Aug. 26.

More information is available online at www.neoadulted.org.

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

