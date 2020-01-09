INDIANAPOLIS — Four Northwest Indiana districts will receive a boost in support for science, technology, engineering and math programs.
The Indiana Department of Education announced the recipients of its statewide K-12 STEM Acceleration Grants on Wednesday.
Two dozen Indiana districts received grants, according to an IDOE news release.
The Gary Community School Corp. will receive $31,127, the LaPorte Community School Corp. will receive $52,745, the School City of Hammond will receive $70,000 and the South Central Community School Corp. will receive $40,000.
More than 30 Indiana districts received similar funding in a first round of STEM Acceleration Grants announced last month. The IDOE opened a second round of grant applications after additional funding was available for the 2019-20 school year following the first round of funding.
"A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in the IDOE release.
Indiana legislators directed funds to the state department of education for STEM program alignment in the 2020 fiscal year. The STEM Acceleration Grants are given to assist local districts in accelerating, scaling or implementing project-based or inquiry-based STEM curricula throughout their schools.
The grants can be used for teacher training or support, student participation in STEM programming and exposure to careers rooted in STEM fields, according to the IDOE release.
"I am happy to have the opportunity to fund additional programs and commend our awarded schools for their commitment and dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful," McCormick said.