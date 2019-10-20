GARY — How can our environment and art be part of the solution to school shootings?
Students sought to answer the question, hung in colorful paint at the front of Sam Miestowski’s Calumet New Tech High School classroom Friday, through a collaborative art project.
Each 2D and 3D art student, given a squaw valley rainbow skipper donated by Hubinger Landscaping, was challenged to express something meaningful through their own design.
Over a period of two weeks, students in Miestowski’s 2D and 3D art classes sketched, planned and painted their stones — some carrying personal meaning of friendships, relationships and personal inspiration.
The teacher said she hoped to provide a project that offered a creative way to discuss a serious topic. After hearing about active shooting training and noticing painted stones around her, Miestowski said she decided to connect the two.
“It was just a sign that these students need to do something relevant to the world,” Miestowski sid.
Sophomore art student Miracle Harris said the project, coming just three months into the school year, helped her relax and connect with classmates, some who may be new to the district and making friends at Calumet for the first time. She said she feels a creative outlet like art class can help students process their stress in a positive way and avoid becoming overwhelmed.
“Calumet art class is not just an art class — you learn a lot about yourself,” Harris said. “People have a lot going on at home. Doing a project like this brings us together so you don’t get to that point.”
More than 50 Calumet students came together Friday to take part in a community-supported art walk displaying the students’ work. In addition to stone donations, Miestowski’s class received more than $100 worth of paint from Jim Koedyker of Faber Paint in specialty blues, grays, purples and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Nikolaos Zairis of the Northwest Indiana Active Shooter Initiative gave a presentation teaching students how to respond in the event a shooter enters their building.
He taught the Run, Hide, Fight method of response, warning students that in most cases an active shooting ends within seven minutes while the law enforcement response time is, on average, 15 minutes.
“Unfortunately, in this world, it’s no longer if, but when, we have to be ready,” Zairis said. “If you don’t already have a plan in place, you’ve failed.”
Through the Northwest Indiana Active Shooter Initiative, Zairis regularly visits schools to supplement their own safety protocols and trains law enforcement officers on appropriate active shooter response, using student volunteers to play the role of injured victims in several mock shooting scenarios.
“You guys are what make that scenario real,” Zairis told the high school students Friday.
Ayshia Hunter, a junior in Miestowski’s class, volunteered last summer in the training and was assigned to play the role of a fatally wounded student.
She said the experience brought her a new sense of awareness and urgency to share safety preparedness with her friends and classmates.
“It was eye-opening,” Hunter said. “It really makes you think about what you should do and what you should take into mind just in case this happens.”