NWI colleges, universities extend virtual learning through summer semester

As coronavirus driven social distancing continues, more universities are extending remote learning.
Indiana University Northwest, Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University Northwest and Valparaiso University will offer their summer semester courses online this year, extending spring distance learning measures already in place.
PNW announced on March 16 its three summer sessions, which run collectively May 18 through Aug. 7, would be offered online to support the public health response to COVID-19.
The university made an early decision to teach remotely this summer, PNW officials say, to allow instructors time for planning.
“Although PNW is largely working remotely, university faculty and staff are always ready to offer the help students need to succeed and are available to support students,” PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said in an email to The Times. “We encourage students to reach out, and they will receive response from the various offices and resources throughout the campuses.”
Students are being encouraged to check their PNW email regularly for updates. More resources are available online at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
Valparaiso University’s two summer sessions will be offered online this year, a university spokeswoman confirmed with The Times on April 16. More information will be communicated directly with students.
VU students began remote instruction midway through the spring semester as social distancing practices spread across the country.
Updates on VU’s coronavirus response are available at valpo.edu/coronavirus.
IU is offering summer courses online only this year.
IU Northwest Dean of Students Beth Tyler said the university will continue offering online tutoring, virtual academic advising and Zoom office hour services provided this semester as students adjust to a new mode of learning.
Technical support will continue to be offered, as well as mental health services through HIPAA compliant Zoom technology, Tyler said.
IUN is offering a free, public access mobile hot spot location on campus for those in need of internet access.
The university is also expanding student financial support funds for those affected by COVID-19, Tyler said.
“We will likely meet challenges we didn’t anticipate, but we will rise to those challenges,” Tyler said. “The best way for us to support our students is for them to let us know what they need.”
More information on IU’s coronavirus response is available at coronavirus.iu.edu. IUN students can also reach out to Tyler with questions at nwdos@iun.edu.
Ivy Tech summer courses will be offered this year either in an eight week session or in one of two four-week sessions taking place from June 8 to August 1, according to Ivy Tech’s website.
Margaret Semmer, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus, said students will continue to be offered both live Zoom instruction and saved videos to accomodate students’ schedules as they balance the new challenges of working from home and navigate possible child care needs.
While some onsite work experiences and clinicals may need rescheduled, Semmer said Ivy Tech instructors are working “night and day” to continue education opportunities virtually.
“We are really trying to take care of people and think of people in the human element of this,” Semmer said.
Ivy Tech has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist students locally in need of financial support for items such as books and course materials. The Lake County campus is currently seeking support through matching funds.
More information about Ivy Tech’s coronavirus response is available on the college’s website at ivytech.edu/coronavirus.
