NWI colleges, universities extend virtual learning through summer semester

VU students began remote instruction midway through the spring semester as social distancing practices spread across the country.

Updates on VU’s coronavirus response are available at valpo.edu/coronavirus.

IU is offering summer courses online only this year.

IU Northwest Dean of Students Beth Tyler said the university will continue offering online tutoring, virtual academic advising and Zoom office hour services provided this semester as students adjust to a new mode of learning.

Technical support will continue to be offered, as well as mental health services through HIPAA compliant Zoom technology, Tyler said.

IUN is offering a free, public access mobile hot spot location on campus for those in need of internet access.

The university is also expanding student financial support funds for those affected by COVID-19, Tyler said.

“We will likely meet challenges we didn’t anticipate, but we will rise to those challenges,” Tyler said. “The best way for us to support our students is for them to let us know what they need.”