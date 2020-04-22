NWI communities rally around senior students graduating from home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following executive orders from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, students of the Class of 2020 will finish their high school careers in a spring semester like no other.

Canceled proms, virtual commencements and class by Zoom have become among the new normal for those graduating in a new era of social distancing.

When students first left their schools for distance learning in mid-March, few seniors realized it would be the last time they would walk their high school hallways as students.

“It all happened so quick,” said Joey Hatfield, a senior at Boone Grove High School. “Schools all around were closing. I knew our school was going to do it, too, but I didn’t think it’d last this long.”

Many of the Region’s school districts acted on their own in mid-March to close buildings for at most a couple of weeks. A March 19 directive from the governor ensured all Indiana schools would stay closed through May 1.

Then, on April 2, Holcomb issued a directive sealing the fate of the 2019-20 school year. Schools were to continue e-learning through the end of the academic year, meaning more than a quarter of the Class of 2020’s senior year would be completed from home.