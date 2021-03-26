NWI schools take stance against expanding state voucher program

"What is the Choice scholarship school going to say to the child with significant learning disabilities? We hear it all the time, that it's better off that you stay in the public school, because we can't service your kid to the need that it needs to be in a Choice environment," Miller said. "What about the LGBTQ student? Who will accept them? Can we honestly say that every Choice scholarship school is going to accept them for who they are?"

In closing, Miller "strongly" recommended legislators "realign the priorities of this budget to support the schools that do accept everyone and support families and kids who we know have the greatest need."

More than 125 school boards across the Hoosier State, including the 15 school districts in Lake County, have opposed the legislation, according to the Indiana School Boards Association.

In a joint statement, the 15 Lake County school districts said the bill does not support "the interests of public schools or the students we serve."