NWI schools, volunteers use 3D printers to supply face masks to local hospitals

In Michigan City, robotics students are working from home on their own 3D printers to create similar face shield frames for three local hospitals.

Abby May, program director from the Michigan City Area Schools Safe Harbor Enrichment Program, said their team has more than 20 printers in action using a design that takes four to five hours to print.

Sixteen of those 3D printers were actually built by students in their homes.

At a printing rate of about five frames per machine each day, the team is setting a daily goal to create 60 frames, May said.

"It's a time to be resourceful," May said. "In every department, everyone comes out of the woodwork to provide support where they can."

The Michigan City team is using donated transparency sheets and elastic hair ties to finish their product, and both cleaning and sealing each face shield before donation.

Michigan City robotics coach Ralph Gee has taken the lead on collecting masks from volunteers' homes to distribute to partner hospitals. He made his first delivery of 50 masks to LaPorte Hospital on Monday.

All volunteers said they plan to continue producing face shields as long as local health care works indicate their help is needed.