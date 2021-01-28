NWI superintendent on leave amid allegations of 'grooming' behavior with students

Administrators who conducted the investigation were selected because of their Title IX training and because of their established relationships in the Tri-Creek community, according to a district statement.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the questioning, it was important for the involvement of familiar personnel to interview students to ensure complete information would be provided to adults that they trusted,” the district’s statement reads. “The identifiable persons with direct knowledge of the allegations, including several teachers, were interviewed.”

Tri-Creek officials acted quickly in their weeklong investigation, Conrad said, because Title IX requires them to do so.

“The district took appropriate, swift action in that regard,” the attorney said. “I would hope every district would move quickly on district safety and welfare.”

Teachers' concerns linger

Rumors flared on social media this week as the superintendent returned to his regular duties.

Gardin was allowed to resume his position Monday, Conrad said, because “the board determined there was no reason to believe there was a safety concern to students as a result of the Title IX investigation.”