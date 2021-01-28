NWI superintendent on leave amid allegations of 'grooming' behavior with students

LOWELL — The Tri-Creek School Corp. board has granted its superintendent a request for administrative leave and is expected to name an interim replacement following allegations of “grooming” behavior levied against the school leader this month.
An internal investigation conducted last week found no evidence of sexual misconduct against Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin, school officials say. The probe followed an anonymous letter that drew attention to observed interactions between the superintendent and students in his district.
However, the Tri-Creek school board confirmed it is continuing its probe after receiving staff statements about the matter following the school corporation’s initial investigation.
“The Board is in consultation with district administrators to determine the impact of the allegation and to weigh additional input in light of the allegations,” a district statement to The Times reads. “At this time, the continued review of this matter has confirmed that there is no evidence of sexual misconduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual harassment.”
However, the school district's teachers' union expressed concern Thursday regarding the way the investigation had been handled.
Gardin's attorney argued the district conducted a "thorough" and "strong" investigation showing the allegations were false.
Letter sparks investigation
A Tri-Creek School Corp. board attorney and a regional teachers’ union representative both confirmed a lengthy letter was emailed Jan. 14 to school administration, members of the Tri-Creek School Corp. board and the Indiana State Police expressing concern about relationships developed by the Lowell district’s superintendent.
The anonymous letter, titled “Compilation of Witnessed Grooming Behaviors of Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin,” was a collection of multiple teachers’ observances over time, said Barbara Deardorff, regional UNISERV director with the Indiana State Teachers Association.
“The teachers are gravely concerned with the safety of their students and wanted someone to look into whether they’re safe,” Deardorff said last week.
A copy of the letter obtained by The Times last week alleges the superintendent paid special attention to middle school and high school aged boys, trading texts with students, offering rides in his personal vehicle and giving the boys “longer than comfortable” back and shoulder rubs.
The letter claims Gardin showed preference to “vulnerable, troubled middle and high school males with difficult family situations,” and often would interrupt instruction to take students on walks, buy them breakfast or offer them food and candy upon the students’ request.
The letter, sent from an anonymous email address, quickly spread among Tri-Creek staff with a note to contact state police or the Indiana Department of Child Services to confidentially report concerning behavior.
The school district opened a Title IX investigation early the morning after receiving the letter, said Monica Conrad, an attorney for the Tri-Creek school board.
In accordance with Title IX policy, Gardin was asked to work from home and not to contact students, staff, parents or community members pending the results of the investigation.
The Tri-Creek school board met in executive session Jan. 22 — a week after the district launched its investigation — and issued the following statement, in part, to The Times after its meeting:
“Over the course of the last week, the school corporation undertook a thorough and complete investigation to interview staff and students who would have knowledge of the allegations. During the investigation, an opportunity was given to the anonymous complainant to provide a statement, which was declined. That investigation has now concluded. The results of that investigation has revealed that no sexual misconduct or sexual harassment has occurred as alleged in the anonymous complaint.”
School board attorney Conrad called the investigation conducted last week “quite extensive,” with "around a dozen" students and teachers interviewed by members of the Tri-Creek administrative team.
Administrators who conducted the investigation were selected because of their Title IX training and because of their established relationships in the Tri-Creek community, according to a district statement.
“Because of the sensitive nature of the questioning, it was important for the involvement of familiar personnel to interview students to ensure complete information would be provided to adults that they trusted,” the district’s statement reads. “The identifiable persons with direct knowledge of the allegations, including several teachers, were interviewed.”
Tri-Creek officials acted quickly in their weeklong investigation, Conrad said, because Title IX requires them to do so.
“The district took appropriate, swift action in that regard,” the attorney said. “I would hope every district would move quickly on district safety and welfare.”
Teachers' concerns linger
Rumors flared on social media this week as the superintendent returned to his regular duties.
Gardin was allowed to resume his position Monday, Conrad said, because “the board determined there was no reason to believe there was a safety concern to students as a result of the Title IX investigation.”
Parents were not told of the investigation at the time, Conrad told The Times last week, because there was “nothing within the investigation that suggested that parents needed to be contacted.”
As discussion on social media mounted, School Board President Douglas Ward addressed the allegations in a public statement Wednesday posted to the school district’s website.
In his letter, Ward reiterated the district’s “thorough and complete” investigation, finding “no inappropriate behavior has occurred as alleged in the anonymous complaint.”
However, Deardorff, the regional teachers union representative, expressed concern with the nature of the district’s investigation.
In a statement posted to the Tri-Creek Teacher’s Organization Facebook page Wednesday, union leaders disputed board statements regarding the process of interviewing teachers during the investigation and called for an independent investigation.
Multiple teachers, who requested not to be named, told The Times last week that the district’s use of Tri-Creek administrators — subordinates of the superintendent — raised concerns for the validity of the investigation.
Teachers continued to provide written statements to the Tri-Creek school board this week after the district’s investigation of Gardin’s conduct concluded, Deardorff said.
“One could argue that the allegations don’t meet the threshold of sexual harassment, but there are witnesses who corroborate that the witnessed behavior did occur,” Deardorff said.
Conrad defended the investigation and said no other Title IX complaints have been brought in addition to the anonymous email sent Jan. 14.
“None of the information we have gotten to date, internal or external, to the investigation ... there’s nothing in there that would suggest the need of a new Title IX investigation,” Conrad said. “There’s absolutely no facts to support sexual abuse, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct.”
Officials for the Indiana State Police and Lowell Police Department said their agencies have not opened investigations involving the Tri-Creek School Corp.
A spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Child Services told The Times last week that state law prevented her from confirming whether the agency was looking into reports at the Tri-Creek district.
Administrative leave granted
The Tri-Creek school board immediately granted administrative leave to its superintendent when requested on Thursday “due to the negative impact these allegations and investigation have had on his ability to effectively lead the school corporation at this time,” according to a district statement.
As superintendent of the Tri-Creek School Corp., Gardin oversees about 180 full-time educators and more than 3,100 students across five schools in the A-rated district, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
The Tri-Creek School Board hired Gardin as its superintendent in summer 2018, after the longtime Northwest Indiana educator spent more than a decade at the helm of the East Porter County School Corp. Gardin’s current contract with the Tri-Creek district ends June 30, 2023.
“I appreciate the work that was done to thoroughly investigate the information that was in the letter,” Gardin said in a statement to The Times last week. “That is what I would have expected to have occurred whether the target of the letter was me or any other employee. In my 31-year career, working with everyone to ensure children have a high-quality education has been my goal and that will continue.”
Gardin did not return multiple requests for comment Thursday. However, his attorney, hired Thursday afternoon, briefly addressed the school corporation’s investigation.
“It’s my understanding that the school district had a thorough investigation under Title IX and found the allegations are false,” Joseph Curosh Jr. said. “That’s pretty firm. That’s pretty strong.”
Conrad said the leave granted Thursday is indefinite, and the district has not yet named an acting superintendent. An interim will be named in a future public school board meeting.
As additional staff come forward with statements, the board has continued its review of district policy and “the impact of the allegations on the superintendent's ability to effectively lead going forward.”
The board has made clear in its statements that no evidence of sexual misconduct, abuse or harassment has become apparent in its review.
Deardorff, speaking on behalf of the teachers union, said she was glad to hear of the board’s continued review of the matter regarding whether any district policies were violated.
“We look forward to working with the interim superintendent and getting back to the business of educating students,” Deardorff said.
The Tri-Creek school board meets in executive session again at 1 p.m. Saturday and will have its next public meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.