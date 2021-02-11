NWI superintendent remains on leave; interim has yet to be announced

LOWELL — The Tri-Creek School Corp. board reaffirmed the temporary absence of its superintendent Thursday and didn't announce when an interim leader may be named.
Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin has been on a paid, temporary leave of absence, which Gardin requested, since Jan. 28 following allegations of “grooming” behavior brought against the school leader in January.
Gardin was not present during a public school board meeting Thursday night. Joseph Curosh Jr., Gardin's attorney, declined discussing Gardin's leave following Thursday's meeting.
"This is a personnel matter, and as such, as you're aware, as far as client is considered it's confidential," Curosh said.
An internal investigation conducted two weeks ago found no evidence of sexual misconduct against Gardin, School Board President Douglas Ward said at the board meeting.
The probe followed an anonymous letter that called attention to observed interactions between the superintendent and students in his district, according to a previous Times report.
A copy of the letter obtained by The Times alleges the superintendent paid special attention to middle school and high school boys, trading texts with students, offering rides in his personal vehicle and giving the boys “longer than comfortable” back and shoulder rubs.
The letter claims Gardin showed preference to “vulnerable, troubled middle and high school males with difficult family situations,” and often would interrupt instruction to take students on walks, buy them breakfast or offer them food and candy upon the students’ request.
As of Thursday, Gardin remained on leave, which is "his current status right now," Ward said, noting personnel information cannot be discussed in an open board meeting.
Ward told The Times after the meeting the board hopes to announce an interim superintendent during its next meeting on Feb. 25.
"We realize the need to get it done as quickly as possible," Ward said.
When asked why an interim wasn't named during Thursday's meeting, Ward referred to Monica Conrad, an attorney for the Tri-Creek school board.
Conrad told The Times the district is conducting a climate and culture analysis, which is being administered by Debra Howe with Howe and Associates Consulting, LLC. Howe served as superintendent of the district from 2011 to 2018.
While Gardin is out, Conrad said his "day-to-day responsibilities" are being handled by the district's administrative team.
A 'clear gap' in the rules
During the Thursday meeting, Samantha Guenette, a parent, questioned why Gardin was allegedly allowed to give rides to students in his personal vehicle and text students when the same actions aren't acceptable by teachers.
Guenette specifically referenced a provision under section 1000 of the Board's policy manual, which states, in part, "an administrator shall not transport students in a private vehicle without the approval of the superintendent."
The provision also states: "Administrators shall only engage in electronic communication with students via email, texting, social media and/or online networking media, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, MySpace, Skype, blogs, etc., when such communication is directly related to curricular matters or co-curricular/extracurricular events or activities with prior approval of the Superintendent."
"My concern in reading this is that we have a gap in our rules and policies and this doesn't align with state laws," Guenette said. "This is a clear gap, allowing our superintendent to engage in inappropriate acts, or acts that are not acceptable for our teachers, but now it implies it's acceptable for superintendent."
Ward, the board president, said the board plans on changing language in similar rules and "can't say for sure" when the rules could be revised.
Guenette told The Times following the meeting: "We're debating whether or not to we pull our kids from the school because we don't feel supported in this."
Another resident, who didn't give his full name when speaking to the board, questioned why taxpayers have to continue funding Gardin's salary, "even though he broke the rules and other teachers have done that and been fired."
"To say that the four-day investigation on grooming and those kind of charges is done in four days, and that's a thorough investigation, I got a problem with that, too," he later added. "I don't see how that's thorough at all. ... You guys were all OK with that statement of four days was a good enough investigation. I don't know how you guys can think that. That's insane to me."
Ward said every employee in the school district has a right to request a leave of absence.
The Board didn't discuss Gardin further, save for unanimously approving his temporary leave of absence effective Jan. 28.