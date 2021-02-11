NWI superintendent remains on leave; interim has yet to be announced

Guenette specifically referenced a provision under section 1000 of the Board's policy manual, which states, in part, "an administrator shall not transport students in a private vehicle without the approval of the superintendent."

The provision also states: "Administrators shall only engage in electronic communication with students via email, texting, social media and/or online networking media, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, MySpace, Skype, blogs, etc., when such communication is directly related to curricular matters or co-curricular/extracurricular events or activities with prior approval of the Superintendent."

"My concern in reading this is that we have a gap in our rules and policies and this doesn't align with state laws," Guenette said. "This is a clear gap, allowing our superintendent to engage in inappropriate acts, or acts that are not acceptable for our teachers, but now it implies it's acceptable for superintendent."

Ward, the board president, said the board plans on changing language in similar rules and "can't say for sure" when the rules could be revised.

Guenette told The Times following the meeting: "We're debating whether or not to we pull our kids from the school because we don't feel supported in this."