HIGHLAND — A former elementary school parent-teacher council president is accused of stealing more than $16,000 from organization coffers.
Nicole L. Shadowen, 37, of Highland, was charged Monday with felony theft following a seven-month investigation into missing funds from the Mildred Merkley Parent Teacher Council at Mildred Merkley Elementary School in Highland, police said.
Funds missing from the Merkley PTC accounts totaled $16,806.79, police said.
Shadowen was taken into custody and posted a $1,000 cash bond Monday, online court records show. An initial hearing has not yet been set, and no defense attorney was listed.
Highland School Resource Officer Rick Hoffman was initially contacted by Merkley Elementary School's principal on Feb. 5, 2019, police said.
The principal identified Shadowen, who served at PTC president from 2015 to fall 2018, as a suspect, police said.
Highland police detectives and an independent certified public accountant hired by the Merkley PTC investigated the council's records and bank accounts, police said.
During Shadowen's tenure as PTC president, food and various other items were purchased using organization funds at Joann Fabrics, Walmart, Gordon Food Service and Target that appeared to be for personal use, police concluded.
The investigation also found cash missing from multiple PTC fundraiser events during the time Shadowen led the council, police said.
Police said the School Town of Highland cooperated fully throughout their investigation of the Merkley PTC.
The School Town of Highland does not have oversight of the PTC group, according to a Highland police news release.
Losses from the PTC will have not affect the district's finances, police said.