Indiana’s new statewide assistance program for preschool children is growing fast in Northwest Indiana.
On My Way to Pre-K provides financial assistance and grants to low-income families to allow access to high-quality programs in the year before children begin kindergarten.
Grants can be used to cover the cost at any approved On My Way to Pre-K program.
More than 130 approved programs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties are listed on the website of the Family and Social Services Administration, which runs the program.
Rolled out in Lake County in 2015, On My Way to Pre-K is new to Porter and LaPorte Counties this year.
More than 1,126 children have been served in Lake County. Six children are enrolled in Porter County and 15 in LaPorte County.
In total, On My Way Pre-K has served approximately 8,000 eligible families in Indiana.
“The program was proposed by then-Gov. (Mike) Pence and approved by the Indiana General Assembly in 2014 as a five-county pilot program to study the educational benefits of the state providing funding for pre-kindergarten to low-income families,” said Marni Lemons, deputy director of communications for Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration.
With On My Way to Pre-K vouchers, families are guaranteed a minimum of 53 weeks of funding at a full-time schedule to prepare the child for kindergarten.
“Our research tells us that On My Way Pre-K children make higher gains than their peers in important aspects of school readiness such as language comprehension, early literacy, executive functioning and a reduction in behavior problems in the classroom,” said Nicole Norvell, director of Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.
While programs don't have to follow a specific curriculum, all approved pre-K providers have been rated at a 3 or 4 out of 4 by the Indiana Paths to Quality program, which provides a guideline for parents and guardians to assess the level of education each center offers.
Approved child care programs are available in homes, centers, ministries and schools to allow families to choose the best option for them. In addition to providing pre-K students with an optimal learning environment, the program requires each provider to offer family engagement activities to include parents or guardians in pre-K program decisions.
To qualify for the program, families must have an income of less than 127 percent of the federal poverty level. The child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year. And parents or guardians must be working, going to school or in a job-training program.
If the family still qualifies after the On My Way to Pre-K year, Child Care and Development Fund assistance is available for before or after kindergarten care the following year.
The pilot program included Lake County, as well as Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh Counties — including the cities of Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Evansville and rural areas. An additional 15 counties were added in 2017, with a full statewide rollout approved in the January-April 2019 legislative session.
The program is run in conjunction with an ongoing research project conducted by Purdue University.
For more information, visit OnMyWayPreK.org.