'One chapter of many to come': Chesterton grads celebrate year of state, personal successes

CHESTERTON — Dressed in Trojan maroon and gold, 441 Chesterton High School seniors walked their school's football field for the last time as students.
Chesterton celebrated the Class of 2019's graduation Thursday night in front of a full football stadium of parents, family, teachers, and, as student commencement speaker Azeezjamal Lahani put it, "future Uber drivers."
English teacher PennyJo Morris delivered the school's 129th commencement address encouraging students to become history makers like her own personal heroes — Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln and her father.
Morris drew attention to the Class of 2019's many achievements in the last year, such as a boys' soccer state championship, back-to-back gymnastics state titles and a debate team moving on to national competition this summer.
"Let me tell you, it's a great time to be a Trojan," Morris said. "We are making history."
Morris also pointed to the inspiration she, in her third year of teaching at Chesterton High School, had found in her students through their smiles in the hallways, focus in the classroom and demonstrated kindness.
"You are changing lives," she said of her students. "Never accept less than the best for yourself and you can be a history maker."
Following a senior choir performance of Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", Chesterton principal Brent Martinson presented the senior class, giving a few last words of advice.
"As I walk through the halls and through the cafeteria before and after school, I am amazed by how many of you help others who need it," Martinson said. "The key to true success and joy is to focus on others rather than yourself."
In his own speech, Lakhani echoed the advice of his principal, sharing that although graduating Trojans may not know exactly where their next chapter leads in life, Chesterton's community has prepared them well to navigate those next steps.
"This is just one chapter of many to come," Lakhani said. "High school is something to complete. Life is something to experience."