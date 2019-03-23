Upstart, a kindergarten preparation course designed to overcome barriers to site-based pre-K programs such as locale and transportation, offers a much needed option for families with limited access to preschools.
“We provide literacy skills for children whose parents lack a way to get them to preschool because they don’t have reliable transportation, can’t afford gas or can’t pay for the preschool program,” says Kim Fischer, publicity manager of Waterford Institute, the nonprofit provider of Upstart, an online curriculum that includes more than 2,500 reading, science, and math lessons, as well as 360 digital books, 330 animated songs, and more than 450 instructional hours.
Besides the curriculum, Fischer says Upstart also shows parents and children how to use the program, including computer basics.
“We refer to our program as technology driven, human-powered, meaning we don't just expect a child to sit in front of a computer for hours a day with no human interaction,” she says. Parents, for example, are given fun tasks to do with their child offline that builds on the training. "If they learned the letter L that day, parents are encouraged to have their child find the letter L around the house or at the grocery store. It's a way of keeping the kids engaged in learning away from the computer and engaging the parents in the process.”
Parents who don’t own a computer receive a free Chromebook, as well as Wi-Fi access, and are assigned a personal care representative to help with the software and regularly check in with families.
“We serve many rural areas where even internet access can be limited and families can be very isolated,” says Fischer. “Upstart provides a way to structure children and keep them focused on learning in environments that may not typically foster that. Besides developing literacy skills, being able to participate in a structured classroom like kindergarten is an important component of academic achievement.”
In a partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, which passed a bill in 2017 authorizing funds for an in-home, technology based early education program, Upstart is offering its first pilot program in the state and has 17 kids in Porter County and two in Jasper County. Overall, it has 195 kids participating throughout Indiana.
Children must participate in the program 30 minutes a day, five days a week, live in rural areas where there is no access to On My Way PreK, which provides grants to 4-year-olds from low-income families to access a high-quality pre-K program. Families also must be at 127 percent of the poverty level or below. For example, that would be a family of two with an annual income of $20,625 or less; a family of three with an annual income of $25,933 or less; a family of four with an annual income of $31,242; or less and a family of five with an annual income of $36,551 or less.
According to Melissa Deavers-Lowie, director of communications for Portage Township Schools, Upstart gives young children the head start they need to be ready for kindergarten.
Waterford Institute, located in Utah, released an independent study conducted by the Evaluation and Training Institute for the Utah High-Quality School Readiness Expansion Program, which found Waterford Upstart so effective that it recommended the program be made available to all public and private high-quality pre-K children. It found that Waterford Upstart was especially effective among at-risk children, closing performance gaps at a 67 percent rate, placing it 17 points higher than children only attending public pre-K programs and 21 points higher than those attending private pre-K. Children enrolled in Waterford Upstart also made similar gains in their social-emotional development and early math skills.
Fischer provided statistics gleaned from studies undertaken from their first module of Upstart in Indiana, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 24. The average recommended usage was 75 minutes per week for Waterford’s Early Reading Program and Waterford’s Early Math and Science Program. The state’s average reading usage was 86.1 minutes per week and for math and science the usage was 69.3 minutes per week.
“Every child deserves access to high-quality school readiness experiences,” says Benjamin Heuston, president and CEO of Waterford. “We’re honored to be part of expanding access to as many children as possible, particularly at-risk children and rural children who lack access to other early education solutions.”
For more information, visit waterfordupstart.com or call 888-982-9898.