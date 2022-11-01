'Only the start': Merrillville schools introduce Pirate Pantry

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corp. has taken a step in the fight against food insecurity.

The corporation opened its new food pantry, dubbed Pirate Pantry, Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Through feedback from the school corporation's social workers and family and community engagement specialists, we determined that food insecurity was a bigger issue than we originally believed," Superintendent Nick Brown said.

Brown also cited high numbers of students receiving breakfasts and lunches during and after the pandemic.

About 65% of the district's 5,800 students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunches.

Pirate Pantry aims to provide temporary food support to families in the Merrillville Community School Corp., in addition to direction if families need a more permanent solution.

School social workers and engagement specialists will identify the families in need and refer them to Angelica “Angel” Claiborne, food services director, who will make arrangements for families to pick up items.

The pantry is in the former health and physical education office at Merrillville High School. The room, Claiborne said, became available.

“This is only the start,” she said. “We’re only going to get bigger.”

The creation of the pantry was made possible through a $15,000 grant from No Kid Hungry, written and received by Claiborne. Money will be used for food purchases, storage units and carts for transporting food.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign launched in 2010 by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve hunger and poverty in this country and around the world.

“The pantry will stock shelf-stable food, and ongoing efforts to keep the Pirate Pantry stocked will include food drives by Merrillville students,” Claiborne said.

Merrillville High School students will volunteer at the pantry, package food, keep the pantry organized and secure, plan lists of needed food and keep inventory. Claiborne hopes to involve the National Honor Society and student government as pantry volunteers.

As Claiborne explained, once social workers certify that an applicant has need, that person may come to the high school, where a student will cart a box with five days’ worth of food to the person’s vehicle. A Merrillville school family may receive up to three boxes of food over time.

Pirate Pantry has been stocked with canned goods, pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice, macaroni and cheese, and some snacks. Noting that Merrillville schools individually hold food drives for Thanksgiving, Claiborne said she wanted to work with the school to help supply the pantry after the holidays.

“I’m really excited and proud of the effort to pull this together," Brown said. "As a full-service community school corporation, we try to provide as many opportunities as possible. Angel has done a great job, and this is a great way for students to get out into the community.”

School board member DeLena Thomas said the pantry will be “life-changing for many. It’s great that we can start this program in-house to help the community. It’s small now, but it’s going to grow into something huge for our community.”

For more information on Pirate Pantry, call 219-650-5300, ext. 6089, or email food@mvsc.k12.in.us.