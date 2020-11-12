'Our voices need to be heard': East Chicago school staff rally for greater say in pandemic planning

EAST CHICAGO — More than a dozen supporters of teachers and paraprofessionals gathered outside East Chicago City Hall on Thursday to rally against the School City of East Chicago's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers and paraprofessionals from East Chicago and surrounding districts called for a continuation of remote learning, greater PPE for staff and public participation in virtual school board meetings.

Alex Watkins, a library aide at Lincoln Elementary said she was told "you're out of luck" when she asked for additional PPE coming back to work as East Chicago students returned to in-person learning.

"This needs to change," Watkins said. "They have the resources to give us what we need, or just to do e-learning until the pandemic is over. The longer we keep dragging our feet, the more people are going to be dying, and I can't stand for that."

A move almost three weeks ago away from entirely virtual instruction was protested by teachers through each step of administrators' planning, and drew the attention of national American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who rallied with East Chicago staff outside the school city administration building last month.