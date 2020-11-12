'Our voices need to be heard': East Chicago school staff rally for greater say in pandemic planning

EAST CHICAGO — More than a dozen supporters of teachers and paraprofessionals gathered outside East Chicago City Hall on Thursday to rally against the School City of East Chicago's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers and paraprofessionals from East Chicago and surrounding districts called for a continuation of remote learning, greater PPE for staff and public participation in virtual school board meetings.
Alex Watkins, a library aide at Lincoln Elementary said she was told "you're out of luck" when she asked for additional PPE coming back to work as East Chicago students returned to in-person learning.
"This needs to change," Watkins said. "They have the resources to give us what we need, or just to do e-learning until the pandemic is over. The longer we keep dragging our feet, the more people are going to be dying, and I can't stand for that."
A move almost three weeks ago away from entirely virtual instruction was protested by teachers through each step of administrators' planning, and drew the attention of national American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who rallied with East Chicago staff outside the school city administration building last month.
Administrators said, at the time, a return to in-person learning was imperative to help stem learning loss after the district reported high absenteeism and an increase in failing grades more than four times higher than those given to middle and high school students last school year.
However, as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the Midwest, East Chicago school officials made the decision Monday night to return to remote learning on Thursday with an anticipated return to in-person instruction Nov. 30.
Some were critical of the change, telling The Times on Tuesday that the district's quick transition to remote learning and anticipated late November return only contributes to the instability of students' education.
"It's super, super disingenuous and convenient for them to say now they're worried about student performance," said Lupe Ramirez, who is married to an East Chicago teacher and works in Thornton Fractional District 215 where students have been learning remotely since the start of the school year. "I don't buy it, because I think if you're worried about student performance, there are ways to make sure this can be done safely, and that wasn't done."
Teachers and paraprofessionals across East Chicago say they have felt intimidated by administration not to speak up with their concerns for student and staff safety.
Representatives from the nearby Chicago Teachers Union and Hammond Federation of Teachers, staffing two districts that have remained virtual since the beginning of the school year, showed their support for East Chicago teachers and encouraged them not to be afraid to speak out.
"This is the time for teachers to stand up for themselves," Hammond teacher Anita Cox said. "They can't replace us anymore. There's not enough of us."
Juanita Espinosa-Guillen, a paraprofessional at East Chicago's McKinley Elementary, echoed concerns for PPE at Lincoln Elementary and called for a continuous return to virtual learning.
"The kids are very important, but this is dealing with our health, and it needs to stop," Espinosa-Guillen said. "We have to take care of ourselves. The PPEs are not given to us and we have to ask for it. Our voices need to be heard."
