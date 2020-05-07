Parents criticize plan to extend Griffith school superintendent’s contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — Dozens of parents are reacting negatively to a surprise announcement to extend Superintendent Michele Riise’s contract through 2023.

The School Board held a brief special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce a contract extension as an apparent vote of confidence in her work as superintendent the last two years.

Joe Svetanoff, the board’s attorney, announced on a Facebook livestream that the board would publicly discuss this at their next regular meeting May 14.

The public notice states Riise would continue at her current base pay of $135,000 and receive bonuses if the district receives an A grade for student achievement.

Griffith received a B grade in the 2017-2018 school year, the most recent available statistic on the state education website.

State records indicate she received nearly $144,000 in total compensation last year. That is below the average pay of public superintendents in Lake County whose salaries in 2019 ranged from $122,000 in Cedar Lake to more than $249,000 in East Chicago.

The School Town of Griffith’s Facebook page listed about 30 comments from the public, most from those opposing a longer contract for Riise.