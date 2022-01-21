Parents hesitant to send children back to in-person learning in School City of Hammond

Ace Winchester has five children enrolled in Hammond schools. She said it has been an uphill battle this year.

She said one of her sons got COVID-19 last semester and the rest of her family then got sick. Winchester said all of her children had to miss school for two weeks and she was out of work, without pay.

Since coming back from winter break, Winchester was hesitant to send her children back. Although most Hammond students returned in-person Jan. 10, she did not send her children back until Jan. 18.

“I felt like if I didn’t send my children (Tuesday), I could’ve gotten in trouble,” she said. She said she felt like her hands were tied.

Beth Bozzo transferred her sons to an online school this semester following behavior issues she said she has seen in the district. She said children have been impacted by e-learning and that has partially led to behavior issues for students in-person.