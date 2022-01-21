Parents hesitant to send children back to in-person learning in School City of Hammond

HAMMOND — Tension between a desire to keep students in classrooms and concern about health and safety continued this week to motivate discussion among school officials and members of the public.
“We’re not sentencing kids to death by bringing them into our schools,” School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said at the School Board meeting Tuesday.
Sarah Ligon, director of health services for the district, led a discussion regarding updated COVID-19 guidelines in the schools.
The district currently requires all students and employees to wear a mask. Ligon said that well-fitting, three- to four-ply masks are sufficient to meet the requirement.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandated by the district, though vaccinated students and staff face shorter isolation and quarantine periods than the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated individuals who test positive are to isolate for five days and can return on the sixth day provided symptoms are resolving. Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are a close contact but not symptomatic.
Unvaccinated individuals are to isolate for 10 days if they test positive. If they are a close contact, they may return after a five-day quarantine.
Students who participate in sports must provide proof of vaccination to their coach.
Trustee Carlotta Blake-King expressed concern regarding the guidelines in the district.
“We can’t require anyone to do anything but wear a mask,” King said. She said she was nervous that the district would not know individuals’ circumstances regarding COVID-19, including vaccination status.
The district does not require that individuals test negative for COVID-19 before returning from isolation. Ligon said it is because people can test positive for the virus for a long time after they are no longer contagious.
Trustee Cindy Murphy said she felt uncertain about that, as it was unclear what is meant by terms like "symptoms" and "contagious" — the standards used to determine when people can return.
The district had 117 positive cases for the week of Jan. 10 through 17, the first week back in-person for the district. The school city began January virtually.
Ace Winchester has five children enrolled in Hammond schools. She said it has been an uphill battle this year.
She said one of her sons got COVID-19 last semester and the rest of her family then got sick. Winchester said all of her children had to miss school for two weeks and she was out of work, without pay.
Since coming back from winter break, Winchester was hesitant to send her children back. Although most Hammond students returned in-person Jan. 10, she did not send her children back until Jan. 18.
“I felt like if I didn’t send my children (Tuesday), I could’ve gotten in trouble,” she said. She said she felt like her hands were tied.
Beth Bozzo transferred her sons to an online school this semester following behavior issues she said she has seen in the district. She said children have been impacted by e-learning and that has partially led to behavior issues for students in-person.
However, she still has children in the district. Her daughters returned back to school last week and have been seeing the schools short-staffed and masks being worn improperly.
“It’s a losing battle,” Bozzo said, as protocols cannot be enforced as well, due to the limited amount of staffing.
Diana Davis has three children in the district. She said it was a hard decision to send them back to school in-person last week.
Due to short staffing, the School City of Hammond frequently has “no movement days,” she said. Students stay in one classroom all day and work online with various teachers.
Davis said this leads to overcrowding and is not effective.
“Focus more on the kids' health and safety than sending them in,” Davis said. “Listen to the parents and put the kids first.”
The School City of Hammond provided Chromebooks before winter break to use for planned eLearning days, snow days or emergency eLearning days.
The next Hammond school board meeting is Feb. 4.