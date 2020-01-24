Parkview parents continue push to retain elementary dual language program

"At this time no final decisions have been made," Behrend said. "Rest assured, the administration will do whatever they believe is best for the children of Valparaiso Community Schools."

When the district first announced it would be ending the popular program, VCS administrators cited concerns of academic growth, the long-term sustainability of the program, and the ability of students to opt in and out of the program in their neighborhood school.

"The quality of teachers has been one of those concerns that has been voiced to the administration over the years as far as the pool of the candidates for the positions," Assistant Superintendent Jim McCall said, referencing the difficulty the district has cited in its search for educators qualified to teach in both English and Spanish in the middle of a statewide teacher shortage.

Yet, parents picked apart the district's reasoning, offering suggestions to collaborate with local university education programs.

