Partners for Clean Air offering scholarship for environmental studies students

Partners for Clean Air is seeking to award one or more scholarships of $2,500 to a Lake, Porter or LaPorte county high school senior.

The organization is accepting applications through March 2 for students looking to pursue a two- or four-year degree or trade program at an Indiana college, university or trade school in fall 2020, according to a Partners for Clean Air news release.

"Partners for Clean Air is thrilled to be able to offer scholarship funds for the first time to help local students with an interesting pursuing a career that supports our mission," Partners for Clean Air Steering Committee member Kevin Doyle said in the release.

Eligible students must have a 2.5 or higher grade-point average and demonstrate an interest in support the goals of Partners for Clean Air, which seeks to improve air quality and public health through volunteerism.

Students pursuing studies in environmental sciences will be given preference.

Partners for Clean Air will announce scholarship winners on May 8 in conjunction with its annual Partners for Clean Air Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Hammond Marina.