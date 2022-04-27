Plan calls for Gary Community School Corp. to be controlled by state for final two years

MGT Consulting will manage the Gary Community School Corp. for a final two years, leading to the district exiting distressed unit status, according to a plan discussed Tuesday by the Distressed Unit Appeal Board.

“We are at the beginning of the end,” DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam said.

The board will host a meeting next month in Gary during which MGT will present plans for the next two years and give residents an opportunity to discuss what they would like to see from them.

“We are at this position because of the progress students, families, staff and administrators have made together in recent years. We have eliminated the school district’s $22 million deficit, invested in modernizing our school buildings, increased teachers’ salaries, and extended the school day. This work is paying off,” emergency manager Paige McNulty wrote in an email to parents and guardians.

GCSC was originally taken over in 2017 following severe financial issues in the district. It was an unprecedented effort by the state to help save the schools.

Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision, allowing DUAB to govern the schools. The district has been led by an emergency manager since the state takeover.

The school corporation will no longer be considered a distressed political subdivision if it maintains financial solvency for the two-year period. It also must have a fiscal plan to maintain financial solvency for the next five years, meet all other conditions defined by DUAB and have the board determine that it is financially stable.

GCSC regained local control of its special education services in September after nearly a decade of oversight from the Indiana Department of Education.

The district saw higher enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year, on average.

However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-21 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or separate private school.

The exact dates for MGT Consulting and DUAB’s meeting have not yet been finalized.

