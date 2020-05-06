PNW celebrates milestone in completion of new bioscience building

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest leaders are celebrating a milestone in the construction of the university's new Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
The 68,000-square-foot facility sitting just north of 173rd Street on the Hammond campus has been handed over to PNW for university use.
Construction of the $40.5 million project began in the summer of 2018 with an expected completion set for this spring.
The university will soon fill its new Bioscience Innovation Building with furniture and equipment in anticipation of fall classes, according to a PNW news release.
University leadership announced earlier this week its intention to bring students back to campus this fall after moving to distance learning methods this spring during the rise of the global coronavirus pandemic.
A task force of Purdue Northwest administrators will develop procedures for students' return to campus in accordance with guidance from public health officials, Chancellor Thomas Keon said in a letter to PNW faculty and staff Monday.
Despite statewide coronavirus prompted shutdowns, construction of the Nelson building was able to continue this spring.
The building is named after former organic chemistry professor Nils K. Nelson, who taught for nearly three decades at PNW and left an $8 million gift to the university in his estate.
When completed, the bioscience building will accommodate primarily nursing and biological sciences student and faculty with multiple student research and skills labs, flexible faculty workspaces and a state-of-the-art nursing simulation suite.
Other classrooms, study space and conference rooms will be available to the broader PNW community.
Completion of the Bioscience Innovation Building marks the first new academic building on Hammond campus since 1997.
