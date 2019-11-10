WESTVILLE — In a state where the cost of pre-kindergarten education rivals that of in-state college tuition, one group of Northwest Indiana civic leaders is working to close the gap in access to early childhood care.
The Strosacker Early Learning Fellows program, in its second year, combines the research and knowledge of Purdue University Northwest faculty with the community reach of its fellows, selected for their representation of local health, business and education industries.
Their efforts of this year's nine fellows began with a study of childhood brain development and evolved into tangible action pieces outlined to help expand early childhood education initiatives in Northwest Indiana.
"As someone who began my career with the United Way as the regional director for early childhood I've seen us come a long way, but we owe our communities and our families a great deal of work left to do," said Kim Olesker, a 2019 Strosacker Early Learning Fellow. "90% of the brain development happens 0 to 5. More than 60% of our kids are not getting that from quality child centers. We have to do better."
The fellows heard over the last three months from guest speakers and community leaders like the Duneland Family YMCA, which is looking to expand its own early childhood offerings with the planned opening of the Y's Forchetti Family YMCA Center for Early Learning.
But, through their weeks of study, the fellows were also armed with research detailing the inequities in access and employment often found in pre-kindergarten education and care.
In a state where the average cost of high quality early childhood education ranges from $7,900 to $8,800 a year, only about 16% of children with working parents are enrolled in these high quality programs, according to statistics provided in the 2019 Indiana Early Learning Summit for Economic Development.
In Lake County, an estimated 23,500 young children, infant through 5-years-old, are in need of childhood care. Yet, only about 4,000 are enrolled in high quality programs, according to the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee's 2018 Early Childhood Profile report. Only 62 of the county's 326 known early childhood programs in 2018 were considered high quality, according to the report.
Part of the challenge, Purdue Extension Educator Linda Curley suggested in a presentation to the SELF program, is high turnover among early childhood educators which has led to difficulty in attaining and keeping high quality status in the state's Paths to QUALITY rating system.
The average salary for child care providers in Indiana falls 68% below the national average at a range of about $15,700 to $26,000 a year, according to the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children's Indiana Child Care Workforce Study.
These challenges grow greater, Curley said, when considering access in less highly populated areas, such as nearby Starke and Newton counties where, according to the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee report, where less than 10 centers are open in each county to serve hundreds of children.
"I want you to think of the work you do and the support you have, then jump out of that and think of the communities that don't have those resources," Curley challenged the fellows.
Fellows shared goals in their last organized SELF program meeting Thursday to work with local chambers of commerce, invest in private-public partnerships advancing early childhood care, and establish community support groups.
Harry Vande Velde III, a member of the SELF Steering Committee, encouraged the 2019 fellows to take their new knowledge to decision-makers and business leaders with an explanation of the longterm return on investment adequate early childhood education programs can bring to workforce retention and development.
More than 70% of parents believe their jobs have been affected because child care plans have fallen through and 45% of parents have reported work absences at least once due to child care issues, according to data presented at the 2019 Indiana Early Learning Summit for Economic Development.
"Consider the challenges of your current workforce today. What challenges are your current employees going through?" 2019 fellow Sean Dardeu said. "And then consider the challenges of tomorrow. It's an investment that has to be made now."