INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University Northwest was awarded $5,000 from the Indiana Commission of Higher Education to create a new academic coaching program in partnership with Indiana University Northwest.
PNW is one of two Indiana schools to receive the commission's 2019 Stan Jones Student Success Award, which recognizes institutions seeking to close the educational achievement and completion gaps.
Using the $5,000 funds, PNW plans to work with IUN in implementing a program called Utilization of Academic Coaching to Affect Academic Progress, or UACAAP.
The program will seek to combine the supports of both PNW and IUN student support services in an effort to increase academic coaching services and increase graduation rates among first-generation and/or low income college students.
"This training will provide our staff with additional tools to effectively engage our students," wrote an IUN representative in support of the new program. "While IU Northwest already uses academic coaching, I strongly support this request as an opportunity to open conversations and discuss interventions that will assist students and positively effect persistence, retention and graduation rates."
Ivy Tech Community College Muncie-Henry County also received the $5,000 award named after Stan Jones, a former Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education and former president of Complete College America.
The awards were presented at the first day of the commission's fifth annual Indiana Student Advocates Conference in Indianapolis, according to a commission news release.
"The Stan Jones Award was designed to build upon Stan's legacy of landmark education policy and student success initiatives," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the release. "Just as Stan was a tireless advocate for education, we present this award to programs that are working to increase student success and close the completion gap for all students. We are pleased to see the proactive collaboration among other institutions to make this important work possible."