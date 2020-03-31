PNW looks to connect NWI business leaders in virtual COVID-19 community series

Purdue University Northwest is looking to bridge community connections in response to the novel coronavirus in a new, interactive video series open to the public.
The Leadership Institute and The Society of Innovators at PNW are launching an NWI Forward Community Conversations series open to the public via Zoom video.
The six-week series looks to explore different topics and industries affected by closures prompted by COVID-19 precautions.
Each week, the public will be invited to join in a Tuesday afternoon conversation based on pre-selected coronavirus-related themes. Then, on Thursday, an invited speaker will share their perspective on the topic.
The twice weekly seminars, about an hour each, will offer an outlet for business and industry leaders to share strategies and lessons learned with others across the Region, said Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators.
Topics will focus on adaptive leadership, education, economics, innovation and preparing for a future crisis.
All are welcome to join the meetings, which begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday through April 30.
Williams said the discussion topics each week are designed to build on one another beginning first with a look at immediate response to the COVID-19 crisis to long-term planning for how to acclimate back to the way things were before stay-at-home orders were issued and social isolation took root.
"We want this to be a safe sounding board to talk through some of our struggles and what we can learn from one another," Williams said.
Featured Thursday speakers include Dr. Rachel Clapp-Smith, a professor of leadership at PNW, and Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, according to the NWI Forward Community Conversations Facebook event page.
Williams said he is hopeful the regular seminars can help business leaders stay connected and come together during a time where many are unable to leave their homes.
"There's not the opportunity to have networking events, or even coffee, so here's a chance to get together through Zoom," Williams said.
To register and learn more about individual community conversation topics, see the NWI Forward Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/206139910804308.
