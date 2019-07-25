HAMMOND — Godwin-Charles Ogbeide of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis will join Purdue University Northwest this summer as its next director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
PNW announced the addition to its College of Business in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
"Following an extensive national search, Dr. Ogbeide was the natural choice to lead the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management," PNW College of Business Dean Lawrence Hamer said in the release. "His extensive background in hospitality and nutrition, as well as extensive academic credentials, will serve Purdue Northwest well."
Ogbeide brings more than 30 years' experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, according to the PNW release. He was a founding director of IUPUI's Events and Tourism Institute, where he most recently served as an associate professor and director of strategy and hospitality. Prior to joining IUPUI, Ogbeide was an associate professor of human nutrition and hospitality innovation management at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The new director earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in food science and human nutrition with an emphasis in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Ogbeide also received his Ph.D. in agriculture education leadership from the University of Missouri, studying with an emphasis in hospitality administration and leadership development.
Ogbeide is vice president and the immediate past president of the nonprofit Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education, according to the news release. He is chief editor of the Events and Tourism Review and is a reviewer and editorial board member for other scholarly journals. His research interests include leadership strategy, events, hospitality and tourism management, according to the PNW release.
"The reputation of PNW's White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management is widely known," Ogbeide said in the release. "To have the opportunity to work with the dedicated faculty, staff and others at Purdue Northwest to continue this legacy is truly an honor and privilege."