PNW, NIPSCO partner for new endowed professorship

Purdue University Northwest is partnering with NIPSCO to create a new endowed professorship in engineering simulation.
The university's first professor to fill the role will be mechanical engineering professor Chenn Zhou, who is founder and director of PNW's Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) research facility.
Zhou is director of the national Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium and oversees the university's graduate mechanical and civil engineering programs.
She was approved for the position in a Thursday Purdue University Board of Trustees meeting, according to a university news release.
She will now hold the title of NIPSCO Distinguished Professor of Engineering Simulation and is the first Purdue Northwest faculty member to attain distinguished professor status, according to the university.
"I am deeply appreciative of this recognition of my work that is made possible through collaboration with my fellow faulty members, CIVS staff, industrial partners and, of course, our wonderful PNW students," Zhou said in the news release. "This role is especially meaningful to me because NIPSCO, a longtime collaborator with CIVS, has chosen to expand our partnership in this way."
The new partnership will support "continued research, innovation and education excellence," in Purdue Northwest's CIVS, PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the news release.
"As the energy industry continues to evolve, and with rapid advancements in technology, it is essential that we establish a pipeline of talent and a future workforce prepared to solve the challenges of tomorrow," NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris said. "This new partnership builds that important bridge and it is an extension of the successful relationship we already have established with Purdue University Northwest and Professor Zhou."
Zhou has been with PNW since 1994, and in that time has funded research projects totaling more than $25 million with more than 140 organizations, according to the university. She has 38 years of research experience in areas such as air pollution control, computational fluid dynamics and smart manufacturing.
Zhou earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in power engineering from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in China, and holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. She has two patents and is a fellow of both the PNW Society of Innovators and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Gallery: Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!