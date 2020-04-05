PNW, NIPSCO partner for new endowed professorship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Purdue University Northwest is partnering with NIPSCO to create a new endowed professorship in engineering simulation.

The university's first professor to fill the role will be mechanical engineering professor Chenn Zhou, who is founder and director of PNW's Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) research facility.

Zhou is director of the national Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium and oversees the university's graduate mechanical and civil engineering programs.

She was approved for the position in a Thursday Purdue University Board of Trustees meeting, according to a university news release.

She will now hold the title of NIPSCO Distinguished Professor of Engineering Simulation and is the first Purdue Northwest faculty member to attain distinguished professor status, according to the university.

"I am deeply appreciative of this recognition of my work that is made possible through collaboration with my fellow faulty members, CIVS staff, industrial partners and, of course, our wonderful PNW students," Zhou said in the news release. "This role is especially meaningful to me because NIPSCO, a longtime collaborator with CIVS, has chosen to expand our partnership in this way."