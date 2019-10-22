HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest's Anne Edwards is a recipient of the 2019 Felix Berardo Scholarship Award for Mentoring, a national recognition given to university professors who excel in student and colleague mentorship.
Edwards, an associate professor of human development and family studies, is one of two professors presented this year with the award given by the National Council on Family Relations. She shares the honor with Joseph Grzywacz, a professor and associate dean at Florida State University.
"I have been so fortunate to have many wonderful and talented students and junior faculty that I have worked with over the years," Edwards said in a PNW news release. "For me, the role of a mentor includes recognizing that talent and encouraging my mentees to own their own talents and accomplishments."
The associate professor has taught at PNW since 1997 and serves as co-director of the university's Institute for Social and Policy Research, according to the news release. Edwards also served as chair of the PNW's Department of Behavior Sciences from 2012 to 2016. She earned a Ph.D. and master's degree in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor's degrees in psychology from Lewis & Clark College.
Megan Murphy, director of PNW's Marriage and Family Therapy program, nominated Edwards for the Felix Berardo Scholarship Award, named after late University of Florida sociology professor and mentor Felix Berardo.
Edwards will be presented with the award at the National Council on Family Relations' November convention in Fort Worth, Texas.
"Dr. Edwards wholeheartedly embraces and lives the role of mentor to all," Murphy said in her letter of nomination. "Faculty, graduate students and undergraduate students."