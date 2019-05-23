Purdue University Northwest Provost Ralph Mueller has resigned, the university has confirmed.
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon announced Mueller's immediate resignation on Monday, university spokesman Douglas Clark said.
Clark said he was not given an indication why Mueller resigned.
Keon will assume Mueller's roles as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, including the university's "Imagine PNW" curriculum planning, while officials search for an interim replacement.
Clark said an interim will be selected on or before July 1.
Mueller's resignation comes about a month after students and faculty spoke out against program eliminations recommended in a Strategic Resource Allocation report emailed to students on April 12.
The strategic report, which drew controversy for its ranking of academic programs, called into question the future of popular areas of study like criminal justice and sociology.
Mueller joined PNW in July 2016, assuming the role of PNW provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs during the first year of the reunification of the formerly separate Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central campuses.