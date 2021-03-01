PNW set to return to in-person learning this fall

Last month, Holford announced the university began to migrate back to in-person and hybrid instruction for courses originally slated to be held in those settings. Some classes resumed normal instruction on Feb. 8.

Despite students heading back to campus, Keon and Holford said the university needs to remain "collectively vigilant," and university protocols, including wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, will remain in place.

Students and faculty have been asked not to come to class or work if they feel ill, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or whose family member has coronavirus symptoms, is asked to quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus, PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone added.

"We expect that some of the measures to protect public health will continue in the fall. We expect most people who wish to be vaccinated will be by that time," the university leaders' message stated.

"As a community of scholars, it is important for all of us to be present on campus to help make PNW a dynamic environment for students and to contribute to the university’s mission, vision and goals."