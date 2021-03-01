PNW set to return to in-person learning this fall

HAMMOND — Come August, Purdue Northwest students will return to in-person learning.
In a message to students, faculty and staff on Monday, Chancellor Thomas Keon and Provost Kenneth Holford announced plans to return to "robust operations of the university with significant interactive classroom experiences" by the start of the fall 2021 semester at the university's Hammond and Westville campuses.
The fall semester is set to begin Aug. 23, with registration starting March 29.
"Our decisions, as always, are based first and foremost on the health and safety of our university community. The senior leadership team continues to closely monitor community spread of COVID-19," the message reads.
"We are extremely proud of PNW’s response to the pandemic and the collective responsibility students, faculty and staff have shown for nearly a year now in helping to keep the number of cases reported on our campuses low. A special thanks to our Return to Campus Task Force who have worked diligently this past year."
The announcement comes less than a week after Indiana University released its plans to return to in-person learning this fall.
Last month, Holford announced the university began to migrate back to in-person and hybrid instruction for courses originally slated to be held in those settings. Some classes resumed normal instruction on Feb. 8.
Despite students heading back to campus, Keon and Holford said the university needs to remain "collectively vigilant," and university protocols, including wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, will remain in place.
Students and faculty have been asked not to come to class or work if they feel ill, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or whose family member has coronavirus symptoms, is asked to quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus, PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone added.
"We expect that some of the measures to protect public health will continue in the fall. We expect most people who wish to be vaccinated will be by that time," the university leaders' message stated.
"As a community of scholars, it is important for all of us to be present on campus to help make PNW a dynamic environment for students and to contribute to the university’s mission, vision and goals."
Purdue Northwest faculty also will return to campus in the fall to not only teach, but hold office hours and engage with students, colleagues and departmental and university activities, the announcement reads.
While there are plans to return to in-person learning this fall, as well as on-campus student activities, the plan will adjust as needed.
"Of course, all of us have learned together through the experience of the past year that flexibility and adaptability are important parts of powering onward through this historic time together," the message from Keon and Holford reads.
"Because of the outstanding efforts of our PNW community throughout this year, we want to emphasize that we are confident we will successfully return to a lively university this fall."