PNW students honor vets at special event

VALPARAISO — Several students at Purdue University Northwest organized an event to honor local veterans Wednesday.

Operation Honor was meant to connect veterans with resources, such as Southshore Friends of the Veterans and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, along with other veterans.

Kayla Vasilko, who was one of the main organizers, thought it would be important to connect veterans to resources, as many come out of the military lacking the support they need to be successful.

“It’s not too often people just get together to say thank you to veterans for their service,” Vasilko said.

The outing, held at Gabis Arboretum in Valparaiso, was open to veterans and offered food, pamphlets, supporters and materials to make care packages or handle stress. Several area organizations such as Domino's and Culver's provided food.

Vasilko said it is important for veterans to connect with others who went through the same experience, as it is one that is unique and not many people can understand it.

“We are always stronger when we are partnering with others,” Vasilko said.

Several veterans were able to share their stories with others and discuss how they got to where they were.

Veteran Mike Wooden said he was glad to be there. He was in the U.S. Army fom 1972 to '76 and is now a member of American Legion, a nonprofit organization that tries to help connect veterans to benefits.

Lonnie McDade, a veteran who was in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 2004 who participated in several campaigns where he was in combat, said he takes a lot of pride in serving the country. He is District 1 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

McDade was part of the Desert Storm campaign and Iraqi Freedom campaign.

“This is always nice to help find out what veterans can get,” McDade said. He said at VFW they are trying to combat the stereotypes people have of veterans and are trying to push toward being more family-oriented.

He said a lot of veterans are younger now and are still active workers, rather than people who were in the military the majority of their lives.

Tony Sindone, a professor in the College of Business at PNW and veteran, said he was grateful for the event. Sindone joined the U.S. Air Force in 1973 and stayed for six years.

He found himself very successful in his technical training for the military and it made him realize he could actually go to college.

“I remember arguing with my dad about even finishing high school. He wanted me to go straight into working,” Sindone said.

After he left active duty, Sindone was able to pursue his bachelor's degree and then went to graduate school at Notre Dame.

“I met some amazing people at Notre Dame, people from all around the world,” Sindone said.

He said he doesn't think he would be where he was now if he did not have the confidence to go to school if not for his military training.

