PNW to begin spring semester with remote instruction

Purdue University Northwest will begin its spring semester with remote instruction for all students.
In light of the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the university allowed students to register for spring courses in four instructional models; 100% online, virtual classroom, hybrid and face-to-face.
Two instructional types, hybrid and face-to-face, will now begin remotely with on-campus meetings limited to scenarios like lab classes, approved by academic administrators.
Kenneth Holford, provost and academic affairs for PNW, announced the plans for remote instruction in a message to students Monday.
Spring classes will begin remotely Jan. 11 and return to in-person instruction "as soon as it is safe to do so," Holford wrote in his letter.
The change will effect approximately 20% of courses that were initially registered as hybrid or face-to-face classes, a university spokeswoman said.
University housing will remain open and campus buildings and services will continue to operate over the next couple of weeks following previously scheduled holiday hours.
PNW offered the same four instructional learning modalities in the fall semester. The university shifted instruction for those attending in-person to online and virtual learning styles after Thanksgiving break.
"We are very proud of the tremendous collaboration and sense of shared responsibility our students, faculty and staff have shown throughout this fall in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases at PNW relatively low," Holford wrote. "We continue to closely monitor the number of cases locally, statewide and nationally. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater community is our highest priority."
More information on PNW's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available on the university's website at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
