 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PNW to begin spring semester with remote instruction
urgent

PNW to begin spring semester with remote instruction

{{featured_button_text}}
Purdue University Northwest stock

Purdue University Northwest

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Purdue University Northwest will begin its spring semester with remote instruction for all students.

In light of the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the university allowed students to register for spring courses in four instructional models; 100% online, virtual classroom, hybrid and face-to-face.

Two instructional types, hybrid and face-to-face, will now begin remotely with on-campus meetings limited to scenarios like lab classes, approved by academic administrators.

Kenneth Holford, provost and academic affairs for PNW, announced the plans for remote instruction in a message to students Monday.

PNW to finish fall semester remotely after Thanksgiving break

Spring classes will begin remotely Jan. 11 and return to in-person instruction "as soon as it is safe to do so," Holford wrote in his letter.

The change will effect approximately 20% of courses that were initially registered as hybrid or face-to-face classes, a university spokeswoman said.

University housing will remain open and campus buildings and services will continue to operate over the next couple of weeks following previously scheduled holiday hours.

PNW offered the same four instructional learning modalities in the fall semester. The university shifted instruction for those attending in-person to online and virtual learning styles after Thanksgiving break.

'Definitely different': PNW grads cross commencement stage in socially distanced celebration

"We are very proud of the tremendous collaboration and sense of shared responsibility our students, faculty and staff have shown throughout this fall in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases at PNW relatively low," Holford wrote. "We continue to closely monitor the number of cases locally, statewide and nationally. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater community is our highest priority."

More information on PNW's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available on the university's website at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.

Where to find COVID-19 data in schools:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts