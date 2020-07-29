You are the owner of this article.
PNW to offer drive-thru Express Admissions Day
Purdue University Northwest

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Purdue University Northwest will offer a drive-thru Express Admissions Day event Friday on both its Hammond and Westville campuses.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations and will offer admissions advice to prospective students ahead of the beginning of the university's fall semester.

Prospective students will be able to apply and turn in transcripts at the Express Admissions Day event with an admissions decision to be shared the following business day, according to a PNW news release.

PNW shares detailed fall education plan

Earlier this month, PNW officials shared their plan for students' and faculty's return to campus this August amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Courses will be offered in face-to-face, hybrid, virtual or 100% online formats with new social distancing and safety measures to be implemented across campus.

More information about admissions at PNW is available online at pnw.edu/ead.

