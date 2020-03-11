PNW to suspend in-class meetings for two weeks, cancel summer study abroad in response to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All university-sponsored events of 25 or more attendees will be suspended through April 5, according to the chancellor's message. Though, all intercollegiate athletic events will continue as scheduled.

The announcement comes following similar measures shared yesterday at the Purdue University West Lafayette campus, where in-person classes have been suspended indefinitely after the university's March 23 conclusion of spring break.

All university-sponsored international travel at Purdue's flagship campus during the spring break period has been canceled.

PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses will remain open, but all events March 12 through April 4 have been canceled.

“The health and safety of our entire PNW community is our highest priority,” Keon said in the PNW statement. “While we have no reported cases of COVID-19 on our campuses, there are confirmed cases in Indiana and Illinois. To minimize the impact of the potential spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our PNW community, we are taking actions to address these current circumstances.”

The university is encouraging students, faculty and staff to follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent further spread of the virus.