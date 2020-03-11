PNW to suspend in-class meetings for two weeks, cancel summer study abroad in response to coronavirus

Purdue University Northwest will suspend classroom teaching for two weeks after students return from spring break amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
The suspension will include on-campus activities "in support of the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and the greater PNW community," according to a PNW statement.
All summer study abroad programs have been canceled.
Student, faculty and staff were informed of the suspension in a message from PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon on Wednesday.
Face-to-face instruction will not take place from March 12 to April 4, according to the PNW statement.
Most on-campus activities are being canceled through the end of this week, according to the chancellor's update. Inter-campus shuttle services connecting the university's Hammond and Westville campuses will be suspended until instructional operations resume as normal.
The University Village residence halls on PNW's Hammond campus will remain open.
PNW's previously scheduled spring break is March 14 to 22.
Classes will still occur through online or "alternative delivery" methods from March 23 to April 4, according to the university.
To minimize the impact of the potential spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our PNW community, Purdue Northwest has made important decisions that impact students, faculty and staff of the Purdue Northwest campuses.— PurdueNorthwest (@PurdueNorthwest) March 11, 2020
All university-sponsored events of 25 or more attendees will be suspended through April 5, according to the chancellor's message. Though, all intercollegiate athletic events will continue as scheduled.
The announcement comes following similar measures shared yesterday at the Purdue University West Lafayette campus, where in-person classes have been suspended indefinitely after the university's March 23 conclusion of spring break.
All university-sponsored international travel at Purdue's flagship campus during the spring break period has been canceled.
PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses will remain open, but all events March 12 through April 4 have been canceled.
“The health and safety of our entire PNW community is our highest priority,” Keon said in the PNW statement. “While we have no reported cases of COVID-19 on our campuses, there are confirmed cases in Indiana and Illinois. To minimize the impact of the potential spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our PNW community, we are taking actions to address these current circumstances.”
The university is encouraging students, faculty and staff to follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent further spread of the virus.
More information on PNW's COVID-19 response is available at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.