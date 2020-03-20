PNW will not have spring commencement, university announces

Purdue University Northwest will not carry out commencement ceremonies as planned this spring in light of school closures prompted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The PNW Office of the Registrar informed students of the decision in a March 19 message to students on track to graduate, encouraging students to remain proud of their accomplishments throughout their time at Purdue Northwest.

The university is pursuing other opportunities to honor the class of 2020, according to a PNW news release.

“Commencement reflects the time of year where we get the opportunity to share this celebration for our graduates and the proud parents, family, friends, faculty and staff who supported them along the way,” the registrar's statement reads. “The ceremonies are only symbolic of your PNW accomplishments, and you should have pride in all of your hard work at having earned your degree.”