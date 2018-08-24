PORTAGE — Police Chief Troy Williams took issue Friday with statistics on school arrests cited Thursday by Portage Association of Teachers President Deb Porter.
Porter and schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz decried what they termed a “school-to-prison pipeline” that results from arresting high school students for minor offenses.
“Since we added school resource officers, we have significantly increased the number of students who walk out the door in handcuffs and go to the Juvenile Detention Center,” Porter said.
“There were a number of serious offenses that occurred, and I do not believe adding SROs caused students to commit these offenses,” Williams said.
Williams served as a school resource officer for six years before being named police chief. He is running this year for a seat on the School Board.
In the 2014-2015 school year, he said, there were 18 arrests. Charges included narcotics (5), minor consumption, public intoxication (2), intimidation, battery with injury and gang activity, battery with injury, and criminal mischief.
In 2015-2016, there were 11 arrests. Charges included gang activity, theft (2), battery (3), indecent exposure (2), narcotics, child exploitation and criminal mischief.
In 2016-2017, 18 students were arrested. Charges included battery with serious injury, battery to law enforcement and intimidation, battery with injury (7), weapon possession, narcotics (4), trespassing and warrants (3).
In 2017-2018, 32 were arrested, about 1.2 percent of the high school’s population. Charges included strangulation, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, dealing narcotics (2), weapon possession (2), battery (8), battery to school official, battery with serious injury, narcotics possession (12), threats, minor consumption and warrant.
“I would argue that having a readily available SRO likely limited a number of these offenses from being much worse,” Williams said. “An SRO’s job is three-fold — law officer, teacher and counselor. Just the sheer number of students warrants additional responsible and caring adults to assist in their development, growth and safety.”