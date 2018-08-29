CEDAR LAKE — Region leaders talked about plans to keep children safe Wednesday, a day after a 10-year-old was accused of bringing a handgun to MacArthur Elementary School.
After the investigation into the Tuesday incident is completed, police will present their case to the adult and juvenile divisions of the Lake County prosecutor's office for a decision on possible charges, Cedar Lake Police Chief David Coulson said.
Cedar Lake police were dispatched about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday to the school after the Crown Point Community School Corp. requested assistance because a firearm had been discovered there, Coulson said.
MacArthur Elementary, 12900 Fairbanks St., is in Cedar Lake but it is a school within the Crown Point Community School Corp.
According to a statement the district sent to parents, a parent reported to the school that a student may have brought a handgun from home.
"Immediately the handgun was confiscated at the school from a backpack," the message said. "At no time were any threats made towards students, staff or visitors. No one was harmed and the school remained secure throughout the entire investigation."
The school district employs a full-time security officer who patrols its buildings, Coulson said. Cedar Lake police patrol near MacArthur Elementary, particularly at arrival and dismissal times, but do not staff a school resource officer there, he said.
The Cedar Lake Police Department recently assigned a full-time school resource officer at Hanover Central Middle School, he said. Hanover Central Middle School is in Cedar Lake and is a school in the Hanover Community School Corp.
How Region schools respond
School administrators said every case is different but when a student brings a gun to school or even has a gun on school property, it becomes a safety issue.
"Thankfully, someone called the school and reported that something might be going on," Lake Central Schools Superintendent Larry Veracco said.
"We need to speak up when we know something is going on. It's something that folks get hypersensitive about, but it's happening and it's real. In the last few years, most of us have worked diligently to enhance our relationship with local law enforcement. We have people who respond rapidly and support us in these matters.
"Each case is different and we treat each case differently. Students know it's not appropriate to bring weapons to school. We have to find out what motivated a student to do that. We have frequent discussions about school safety and how to respond. A big piece of our message to students is when you see something, please say something to an adult, whomever you are most comfortable with," Veracco said.
Valparaiso Community Schools spokeswoman Allison Hadley said the district follows the One County, One Protocol policy.
"It's basically an initiative from the Porter County sheriff," she said. "It helps everyone to be on the same page. We can't comment any more specifically on our exact safety procedure."
Last year, Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds developed an action plan, a set of universal procedures that can be taught to students, faculty and staff in all of the school corporations in Porter County.
The One County, One Protocol initiative is designed to put school staff and law enforcement on the same page.
Hadley said the district also is in continuous communication with Valparaiso Police Chief Jeffrey Balon and the entire Police Department. "We welcome them into our building at anytime, off duty or on duty," she said.
Dana Teasley, attorney for 21st Century Charter School in Gary, said state law is very clear on this issue.
"Indiana Code 20-33-8-16 (d)(1) states that a student who is 'identified as bringing a firearm or destructive device to school' or (2) 'in possession of a firearm or destructive device' must be expelled from school. There are some variations on what that expulsion looks like, but we are required to expel," she said.
Teasley said further sections of the code require the school to notify law enforcement.
"So, the answer is that we follow state law, and we do expel, and we do notify law enforcement. A student can be expelled for not only being in possession of the gun, but also if it can be shown that the student was 'identified as bringing it onto school property,' even if the student is no longer in actual possession of it," Teasley said.
The school attorney also said the charter school does not have a policy of notifying parents, unless there has been an actual and active threat to students.