Police preparing to nab motorists driving around stopped school buses

Even as the coronavirus pandemic ensures this will be a school year unlike any other, one tradition associated with classes resuming at Hoosier elementary and high schools is continuing unchanged.

Law enforcement is preparing to conduct extra patrols in Northwest Indiana and across the state watching for drivers ignoring deployed school bus stop-arms, when students are boarding or exiting buses, or otherwise driving dangerously while children are around.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced Monday it is providing federal grant funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to more than 200 local police agencies to safeguard students as they get on and off the bus.

"Police officers are stepping up their efforts to keep kids safe, but they can't be in all places at all times," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "School bus safety is everyone’s responsibility. That means paying attention to the road and driving cautiously when buses are around."

The institute claims Hoosier school bus drivers witness more than 2,500 stop-arm violations a day, or an estimated 450,000 over the course of a school year.