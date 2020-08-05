Police preparing to nab motorists driving around stopped school buses

Even as the coronavirus pandemic ensures this will be a school year unlike any other, one tradition associated with classes resuming at Hoosier elementary and high schools is continuing unchanged.
Law enforcement is preparing to conduct extra patrols in Northwest Indiana and across the state watching for drivers ignoring deployed school bus stop-arms, when students are boarding or exiting buses, or otherwise driving dangerously while children are around.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced Monday it is providing federal grant funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to more than 200 local police agencies to safeguard students as they get on and off the bus.
"Police officers are stepping up their efforts to keep kids safe, but they can't be in all places at all times," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "School bus safety is everyone’s responsibility. That means paying attention to the road and driving cautiously when buses are around."
The institute claims Hoosier school bus drivers witness more than 2,500 stop-arm violations a day, or an estimated 450,000 over the course of a school year.
In Indiana, it's against the law for motorists to pass a bus that's stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended on all roads, except for vehicles traveling in the opposite direction as the bus on multi-lane roads divided by a physical barrier or unpaved median.
"Always err on the side of caution when it comes to school bus safety. If you're not sure what to do, just stop," said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. "The best way to think about it is to drive like it’s your child boarding or riding that bus."
State lawmakers last year boosted the penalties for stop-arm violations following an October 2018 crash in Fulton County that killed three children boarding a school bus, including fines of up to $5,000 and a one-year driver's license suspension for repeat offenders.
According to ICJI, cops monitoring school bus safety this year also will be watching for other prohibited forms of distracted driving, such as a driver holding a mobile device while a vehicle is in motion.
"We're sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is unacceptable," Holcomb said. "This is about preventing senseless crashes and making sure Hoosiers get from point A to B safely."
