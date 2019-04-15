{{featured_button_text}}
VALPARAISO — There will be increased police patrols at all Valparaiso Community Schools Monday after a threat was reported Sunday night.

Police and school officials are investigating an alleged threat made by a 14-year-old male Benjamin Franklin Middle School student against another student, who also attends the middle school.

The threat was reported by the student's parents.

The threat reported has not been substantiated at this time; however, police continue to investigate the reported threat, according to a press release from the department.

The student will not be attending school until further notice, as the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Police Department work in conjunction to investigate the incident.

The threat was isolated to a specific student and there is no threat communicated against a specific school or school system. It is known the juvenile does not have direct access to weapons and all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

The police and schools are confident that the schools are safe and take these types of incidents seriously, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

