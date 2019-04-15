VALPARAISO — There will be increased police patrols at all Valparaiso Community Schools Monday after a threat was reported Sunday night.
Police and school officials are investigating an alleged threat made by a 14-year-old male Benjamin Franklin Middle School student against another student, who also attends the middle school.
The threat was reported by the student's parents.
The threat reported has not been substantiated at this time; however, police continue to investigate the reported threat, according to a press release from the department.
The student will not be attending school until further notice, as the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Police Department work in conjunction to investigate the incident.
The threat was isolated to a specific student and there is no threat communicated against a specific school or school system. It is known the juvenile does not have direct access to weapons and all parties are cooperating with the investigation.
The police and schools are confident that the schools are safe and take these types of incidents seriously, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
ADRIAN GUZMAN JR.
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 02:35:35 GMT-0500 Age : 18 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901586
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
ASHLEY ANN HAHNEY
Arrest date: Mon Apr 08 2019 04:36:36 GMT-0500 Age : 31 Residence : VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901602
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
AUTUMN JEAN KRATKOCZKI
Arrest date: Tue Apr 09 2019 02:20:20 GMT-0500 Age : 21 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901611
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
BENJAMIN NORMAN WRIGHT
Arrest date: Mon Apr 08 2019 01:24:24 GMT-0500 Age : 29 Residence : PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901600
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
BRIAN ANDREW SUCKEY
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 02:00:00 GMT-0500 Age : 33 Residence: REMINGTON, IN Booking Number : 1901552
Charges : FEL DEALING MJ/HASH/SALV
CAITLIN SAMANTHA MOISANT
Arrest date: Mon Apr 08 2019 02:29:29 GMT-0500 Age : 30 Residence: CROWN POINT, IN Booking Number : 1901601
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
CHARLES HENRY VANDENBURGH III
Arrest date: Thu Apr 11 2019 15:23:23 GMT-0500 Age : 27 Residence : PORTAGE, IN Booking Number : 1901640
Charges : 6 FEL DRUGS/DEALING SCHEDU
CURTIS EDWARD LYDA
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 13:24:24 GMT-0500 Age : 27 Residence: HOBART, IN Booking Number : 1901567
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
DEBORA KAY SUYAK
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 04:22:22 GMT-0500 Age : 47 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901590
Charges :A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
JENNIFER LEAH RASSEL
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 04:21:21 GMT-0500 Age : 30 Location : VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901589
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
JONATHAN KING JR.
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 04:10:10 GMT-0500 Age : 37 Residence: GARY, IN Booking Number : 1901557
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
JORDAN AUSTIN CHADWICK
Arrest date: Tue Apr 09 2019 15:45:45 GMT-0500 Age : 21 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901617
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
JOSHUA BAKER
Arrest date: Wed Apr 10 2019 18:51:51 GMT-0500 Age : 21 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901628
Charges : 6 FEL VOYEURISM,6 FEL
JOSHUA WILLIAM CRISTEA
Arrest date: Tue Apr 09 2019 02:42:42 GMT-0500 Age : 28 Residence: VALPARASIO, IN Booking Number : 1901612
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
KAYCEE LYNN IPPOLITO
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 03:28:28 GMT-0500 Age : 23 Residence: LAPORTE, IN Booking Number : 1901588
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR,6 FEL
KEVIN ALLEN KEEFOVER
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 21:22:22 GMT-0500 Age : 38 Residence : CHESTERTON, IN Booking Number : 1901598
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
KIMBERLY LYNN CHRISP
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 23:49:49 GMT-0500 Age : 48 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901582
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI/BAC .15% /CON
MARK JASON LAGNEAU
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 04:29:29 GMT-0500 Age : 48 Residence: VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901558
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
MARTHA MARQUEZ
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 04:01:01 GMT-0500 Age : 24 Residence: CHESTERTON, IN Booking Number : 1901556
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR/PASS LE
MATTHEW ALLEN LEE
Arrest date: Tue Apr 09 2019 20:36:36 GMT-0500 Age : 32 Residence: CEDAR LAKE, IN Booking Number : 1901620
Charges : 6 FEL INTIMIDATION, 6 FEL
MICHAEL PETE GARCIA
Arrest date: Thu Apr 11 2019 01:10:10 GMT-0500 Age : 32 Residence: HOBART, IN Booking Number : 1901630
Charges : A MIS DOMESTIC BATTERY,A M
NICHOLAS D LEDONNE-DINKINS
Arrest date: Mon Apr 08 2019 19:45:45 GMT-0500 Age : 28 Residence: LAPORTE, IN Booking Number : 1901607
Charges : 6 FEL THEFT/WITH PRIOR,6 F
PATRICK FRANCIS ANTONE JR.
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 10:10:10 GMT-0500 Age : 28 Residence : GREENWOOD, IN Booking Number : 1901564
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI/BAC .15% /CON
RICHARD DANIEL SPECKER
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 01:00:00 GMT-0500 Age : 27 Residence : MICHIGAN CITY, IN Booking Number : 1901550
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR,6 FEL
RICHARD JESSE JOHNSTON
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 07:19:19 GMT-0500 Age : 25 Residence: HAMMOND, IN Booking Number : 1901592
Charges : 6 FEL MV/OWI PRIOR,6 FEL
RYAN LEE GREENO
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 08:03:03 GMT-0500 Age : 23 Residence: PORTER, IN Booking Number : 1901593
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
SHAUN RYAN HADDAD
Arrest date: Sat Apr 06 2019 19:25:25 GMT-0500 Age : 33 Residence : VALPARAISO, IN Booking Number : 1901574
Charges : 6 FEL THEFT/WITH PRIOR,6 F
SHELBY RAE CULBERTSON
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 00:42:42 GMT-0500 Age : 27 Residence: CHICAGO, IL Booking Number : 1901583
Charges : C MIS MV/OWI/ CONT SUB SCH
THOMAS JAMES NOBLE
Arrest date: Tue Apr 09 2019 16:47:47 GMT-0500 Age : 47 Residence: HAMMOND, IN Booking Number : 1901618
Charges : 6 FEL INTIMIDATION, 6 FEL
VINCENT JOHN RENDINA III
Arrest date: Sun Apr 07 2019 02:16:16 GMT-0500 Age : 28 Residence : SCHERERVILLE, IN Booking Number : 1901585
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A
WILLIAM RAY BEISWANGER
Arrest date: Wed Apr 10 2019 00:03:03 GMT-0500 Age : 28 Residence : VALPARASIO, IN Booking Number : 1901623
Charges : A MIS MV/OWI, ENDANGERS A