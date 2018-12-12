PORTAGE — Portage Township teachers have a contract for the next year, but one union official isn't happy with it.
The Portage Township School Board approved the contract this week. Teachers ratified it Dec. 3.
Portage Association of Teachers President Debora Porter wasn't happy with the contract, saying "contract language was unclear" and denied teachers an extra $950.
Teachers did receive a $1,000 base pay increase. The $950 was a performance-based bonus.
Teachers protested over the issue in November and rejected an initial contract, which sent the negotiations to a state mediator.
Porter said the settlement ended up in a "compression at the beginning of the contract scale," meaning teachers with one year of experience will be paid the same as new teachers the coming year.
"We believed we had in our contract language that would have prevented that," she said following this week's board meeting.
In other business, board president Andy Maletta announced the board had completed an evaluation of Superintendent Amanda Alaniz and given her a "highly effective rating."
"It is clear from our evaluation, and the work Dr. Alaniz has provided, that beyond her skill, knowledge and experience, Dr. Alaniz lives her personal and professional life as a model which benefits community, family and students," Maletta said.
"We fully support Dr. Alaniz in her endeavors and look forward to having her serve Portage Township Schools as superintendent for years to come," Maletta said.