Portage bus driver digs deep to reward students for their good behavior

  • Updated
PORTAGE — During his seven years driving buses for the Portage Township School Corp., Larry Dzrojkoski has discovered that middle schoolers are often unfairly labeled as troublemakers.

"They're really good kids," he said of the Willowcreek Middle School students he interacts with each day on one of his four daily bus routes.

Dzrojkoski believes this enough that, in what could be a first for the school system, he dug deep into his own pockets to treat 20 students to breakfast Thursday morning.

"Good kids are never recognized," he said.

Dzrojkoski said he came up with the idea because the middle school route passes a McDonald's each day and students have made comments about stopping for food.

"For PTS bus driver Larry D., teaching his students proper manners on the school bus is a responsibility that he takes very seriously," the school district said in a social media post. "He teaches them to say good morning, expects the young men to wait until the young women have boarded the bus, and to say thank you, among other manners."

Dzrojkoski said he had no concerns about the students acting up during breakfast, based on their good behavior on the bus each day.

"The key is, if you show them respect, they'll show you respect," he said. "I always respect my kids."

Troy Williams, secretary for the Portage Township School Board and a  Portage police officer, said Dzrojkoski has achieved the respect and admiration of his middle school students.

"There is much social discourse in society which most assuredly negatively affects our often-impressionable youth," Williams said. "But Larry has made connections, demonstrated professionalism and actually taught these young people something that is far too uncommon in today's world — personal manners, respect for others and respect for themselves.

"These students will carry those lessons on for the rest of their lives. As a PTS School Board member, I am thankful for Larry and his dedication to PTS students."

