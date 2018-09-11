PORTAGE — There will be a Portage High School homecoming parade Sept. 27, but officials aren't sure where it will be held.
The decades-old parade apparently has become the latest pawn in the battle between the city and Portage Township Schools over school security issues.
The city's Board of Works on Tuesday morning did not approve the planned parade along Central Avenue. A special meeting was called for 9 a.m. Sept. 18 to address the issue.
Mayor James Snyder denied it had anything to do with the recent disagreements between the city and schools, and said the school district did not turn its application in prior to the meeting, and he wasn't going to approve the application until he had time to consult with his police department on safety and logistical issues involving the parade.
Snyder said the school district did turn in a completed form shortly after the meeting.
School board member Jessica Bailey and Superintendent Amanda Alaniz are calling Snyder's move "vindictive" and said he is thwarting efforts to end the disagreement and move forward.
The two sides have been battling for weeks over the removal of Portage police officers from their role as school resource officers.
"It is really odd that they sent two SROs to the meeting to ask for permission. Those two county SROs left the schools to attend the Board of Works meeting," Snyder said. He noted the school district did the same thing it accused Portage Police Chief Troy Williams of doing earlier this year — pulling out SROs and leaving the schools uncovered for a time period.
"They did not pull them out of the schools, that is not our understanding," said Bailey, who was in Indianapolis Tuesday with other board members at a conference.
Alaniz confirmed that the schools were covered while the SROs attended the meeting.
"We followed every procedure we followed in the past. The SRO always attended," she said.
Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham, who was at the Board of Works meeting, said there is no application required to be filled out by the schools for the parade, just as there is no application for the Fourth of July parade in the city. There is an agenda request form, which is used by his office to arrange the meeting's agenda.
"We have never had the schools fill out a form," said Stidham, adding he told Snyder that fact prior to the meeting.
Stidham said the form filled out by the school district following Tuesday morning's meeting did not come from his office and has never been used by his office.
Stidham said, to his recollection, the schools have always sent the SROs to seek permission for the parade.
Snyder said, while he was told the schools' SROs had talked to a Portage police official, he didn't have that confirmed.
"We could not insure the safety of the parade route," Snyder said.
Both Alaniz and Bailey said not only had plans for the parade been reviewed by Portage police, but it also had been suggested both Portage and Porter County police officers lead the parade to show unity. Alaniz and Bailey said Portage nixed that idea.
Stidham, who sits next to Snyder at the Board of Works meetings, said Snyder asked him why the county officer was attending the meeting. When he found out it was to represent the schools, Stidham said Snyder told the board that they were not going to approve anything that Portage is not in charge of, and they would not have a parade in the city run by the county.
"As far as I'm concerned, those kids are going to have a parade one way or another," Alaniz said.