Portage's feud over school resource officers seething

PORTAGE — The feud over police officers in Portage Township schools remains at a boiling point.
School Superintendent Amanda Alaniz and Portage Association of Teachers President Deb Porter held a news conference Thursday to protest what Alaniz called “inconsistent, reckless, unilateral decisions” by Mayor James Snyder and Police Chief Troy Williams.
Williams, who has filed his Portage Township School Board candidacy for the November election, assigned officers to Fegely Middle School and Portage High School West on the first day of school last week. They were in addition to the school resource officers already assigned to Portage High School and Willowcreek Middle School.
School officials told those additional officers to leave the buildings. The officers stationed themselves in the parking lots.
Alaniz said the officers were not approved by the School Board and were not part of the district’s comprehensive school safety program.
Alaniz threatened to take legal action against the city.
“This has nothing to do with me. This has everything to do with keeping the kids safe,” Synder said Thursday.
Alaniz and Porter see it differently. They expressed concerns about the “school to prison pipeline” when students are arrested instead of using a different type of intervention.
A student who is arrested is more likely to offend again, Porter said.
“Since we added school resource officers, we have significantly increased the number of students who walk out the door in handcuffs and go to the Juvenile Detention Center,” Porter said.
In 2014-15, there were no arrests. In 2017-18, there were 26 arrests.
“This is too many kids. We know that many kids are not criminals, but they are falling into that trap,” Porter said.
Porter is fine with police officers being nearby, outside the school, and Alaniz noted how quickly police respond in emergencies.
“I want the fortress outside the school,” Porter said. “I want the danger to be stopped in the parking lot.”
On Monday, the school district will open bids after issuing a request for proposals that deal with ways to provide mental health assistance.
Students need assistance from people trained in de-escalation, to give them tools to self-regulate their own emotions, Porter said.
“We are the educators. This is a learning environment. Our culture is going to be to intervene and make an impact on their lives,” Alaniz said.
“We are the experts in this situation,” she said.
School resource officers are just one aspect of the comprehensive, collaborative school security plan used at Portage Township Schools, Alaniz said. Mentoring and other intervention techniques are included.
School Board members were to meet in executive session Thursday night to be briefed on that plan, she said, and to consider potential litigation against the city.
Snyder said Williams sent a proposed memorandum of understanding to school officials Wednesday.
Alaniz said a gentleman’s agreement had been worked out earlier but was scuttled by Williams.
The collaborative approach used by Portage schools involves not only the city’s school resource officers but also input and assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana State Police, Alaniz said.
Alaniz took offense to Williams’ outspoken posts on social media, including one that encouraged people to go to her home and protest her action. The post with her address was later removed.
De-escalating this situation will require the mayor to deal with Williams, whom Alaniz called a “bully on the internet.”
Snyder said he wants to see this controversy end. Students’ safety comes first, he said.
“I am responsible for the safety of the kids in the end,” the mayor said.
“I am the mom of this school district, and no one will take that away from me,” Alaniz said.