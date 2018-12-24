PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools will seek a new board member beginning Jan. 1.
Jessica Bailey submitted her letter of resignation, effective Jan. 1, to the board during a recent meeting. Bailey was elected Porter County Clerk and will take that office beginning the new year.
School attorney Ken Elwood said applications for the position will be available on the school's website, portage.k12.in.us, and can be picked up in person at the administration center, 6240 U.S. 6, after Jan. 1. Applicants will have until Jan. 8 to complete and return the application.
Elwood said the district has 30 days from Bailey's resignation to fill the position. Once applications are received, the board will interview candidates in a public meeting before making a decision.
Bailey represented the South District, an area south of the Prairie-Duneland Trail, on the board. Potential replacements for Bailey must live in that area of Portage Township.